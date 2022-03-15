SWMBRD Sports Inc. announces services agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- SWMBRD Sports Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – TheNewswire - March 15th, 2022 – SWMBRD Sports Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SWIM) announces that it has engaged the communication services of TheNewswire for dissemination of news releases and newsworthy related events, communications and media services, the production and publication of investor bulletins and distribution of e-mail alerts about the company and its developments.

These are considered investor relations services, in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange Policies. The Consultant has been engaged for a term of 3 months at a contract price of $3,500/month paid from the working capital of the Company. No stock options will be granted in connection with this engagement.

The Company has engaged the Consultant with the purpose of creating awareness of its common shares which are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Consultant is based in the city of Calgary, Alberta, Canada and provides fee-based services to Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies. The Consultant is at arm's length to the Company. The Consultant's investor relations activities will be primarily to distribute corporate news of the Company's activities to the Consultant's list of followers.

About SWMBRD Sports Inc.

SWMBRD Sports Inc. is a Vancouver, B.C. based sporting goods company looking to enable millions to rethink their way of recreating in the water. Management believes that SWMBRD’s revolutionary aquatic sports board, by virtue of its patented design, empowers the human body in the water like nothing before, giving water lovers of all ages and abilities the freedom to explore all aquatic environments with ease.

By offering an aquatic sports board that is aimed to be versatile, easy to use, easy to store, and which can be used by all ages and body types in any body of water (rivers, oceans, lakes and pools), the Company believes SWMBRD and the sport of swimboarding have the potential to become the most popular board sport in the world, and SWMBRD a great aquatic brand.

The Company has refined manufacturing techniques most relevant to the SWMBRD and has successfully produced demonstration versions of fully functioning boards, which have been in rigorous real-world use in Hawaii, Canada and Greece. The Company is now preparing to commence large scale mass production under an OEM agreement with Tahe Sports, Vannes, France - a preeminent board sport manufacturer in Europe. It is SWMBRD’s intention and hopes to have boards available for sale in December of 2022.

For further information please contact:

Justin Schroenn – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

E-mail: justin.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 778-870-1497

Matthew Schroenn – Vice President and Director

E-mail: matthew.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 604-375-4664

Gareth Schroenn - Vice President

E-mail: gareth.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 604-339-2721

On Behalf of the Board of DirectorsSWMBRD Sports Inc.

“Justin Schroenn”Justin SchroennPresident & CEO & DirectorTelephone: 778-870-1497

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature including the statements regarding the Company’s expectation that it will target various areas of the European Union as part of its sales and marketing plans; that the Company anticipates the swimboard will be well-suited for its target market of European consumers given its small compact size; the Company’s expectation that its recently granted trademark will serve as a strong foundation for marketing future potential SWMBRD products, accessories, events, media and lifestyle products and as a strategic component of the Company’s plan for growth; that the Company will be able to develop the swimboard into a revolutionary sport and brand, with multiple potential avenues for growth, namely: apparel, accessories, sporting events, carry bags and luggage, storage racks and tote boxes, fitness classes, among others; that the Company’s swimbroard will achieve commercial sales and market penetration and gain popularity as an aquatic sports board, as one of the most popular board sports and as a successful sports brand; the Company’s plan to commence large scale mass production of its swimboards with Tahe Sports and for sales of its swimboards to commence in December of 2022. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; that the Company may be unable to successfully target various areas of the European Union as part of its sales and marketing plans, or that the swimboard will not gain any acceptance with European consumers for various reasons; that for various reasons the Company’s trademark may not support the Company’s marketing plans; that the Company may fail to develop the swimboard into a revolutionary sport or brand as anticipated or at all; that the Company’s swimboard may fail to achieve significant commercial sales or market penetration, or otherwise gain popularity as a an aquatic sports board and brand; the Company may be unable to implement large scale mass production and/or sales of its swimboards for various reasons as anticipated or at all; and other risks outlined in the Company's publicly filed documents available on SEDAR. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

