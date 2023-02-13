A Swoop Holdings Limited (ASX:SWP) insider increased their holdings by 5.8% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Swoop Holdings Limited's (ASX:SWP ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Swoop Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Deputy Chairperson Anthony Grist made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$301k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.43 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.32). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Anthony Grist was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Swoop Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 31% of Swoop Holdings shares, worth about AU$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Swoop Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Swoop Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Swoop Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Swoop Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

