Sword attack breaks out at Fresno Starbucks parking lot. Victim rushed into surgery

A man seriously injured another man Tuesday after slashing him with a sword outside of a Starbucks in northwest Fresno.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near Marks and Herndon avenues.

Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs said the two men were arguing when the 38-year-old suspect went to his truck and retrieved a sword, re-approached the other man and swung his weapon.

It was not clear how many times the suspect hit the 42-year-old victim.

But police said the victim suffered a cut to his right arm and needed surgery.

Fresno Police eventually made contact with the suspect in a white truck at the parking lot, and he was arrested without incident, according to Biggs.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and listed in stable condition and in surgery.

Biggs said the first aid administered at the scene may have saved the victim’s life.

Police did not confirm what the two men were arguing about prior to the sword attack.