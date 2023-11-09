Sword attack victim faces trial in unrelated stabbing

Nov. 9—The victim of a sword attack that occurred outside a Waikiki 7-Eleven store is scheduled to go on trial in an unrelated case in which he himself is accused of stabbing an elderly man in the heart, chest and face.

Alexander DeJarnette was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in the March 15, 2022, alleged attack of a man over the age of 60.

DeJarnette was arrested after the attack but released from jail after his bail amount was reduced by the court June 29, 2022, to $75, 000 from $100, 000. His release came just three weeks prior to the sword attack July 22, 2022, outside the Waikiki store. Jason Walker, a 7-Eleven employee, is accused of the attack on DeJarnette.

DeJarnette's Wednesday trial on first-degree assault was continued to Feb. 5 at the request of his criminal defense lawyer Myles Breiner at an Oct. 31 hearing. His trial is now scheduled to take place after the Nov. 27 second-degree attempted murder trial that has been scheduled for Walker.

On Nov. 1, Breiner and law firm Davis, Levin and Livingston filed a lawsuit against 7-Eleven on DeJarnette's behalf, alleging 7-Eleven failed to take actions against Walker.

Court documents in the criminal case against Walker say he had an argument with DeJarnette inside the store. He allegedly went back into the store and grabbed a sword, held it with both hands and swung—severing DeJarnette's left hand, slicing into his abdomen and leaving a cut 10 inches long by 3 to 4 inches deep, and mutilating his right hand.

The lawsuit says DeJarnette's right hand was reattached, but his left forearm had to be amputated. He had injuries to his abdomen, right flank, right chest, right face and right ear. He also was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Before the sword attack, DeJarnette had been accused of stabbing Gatula Muasau Jr., causing substantial and serious bodily injuries. Muasau received a 1-inch stab wound to the chest, an almost 2-inch stab wound to the left ventricle of the heart and a large wound to the left cheek. (The location of the assault was not readily available in court documents.)

The state said it will seek extended sentencing against DeJarnette because of the victim's age.

Trial against DeJarnette has been delayed at times because of his own injuries.

DeJarnette's lawsuit says that for many years prior to the sword attack, there was frequent crime, drug activity and homelessness in the area surrounding the Ena Road store, requiring frequent law enforcement patrols and responses.

It says the Honolulu Police Department received more than 4, 700 calls from January 2018 to October 2023 regarding criminal and other problematic conduct at the store—more than two calls a day.

The lawsuit blames 7-Eleven for not taking action against its employee, Walker, who had been arguing on another occasion with DeJarnette on an unknown date.

DeJarnette had been chatting inside the Ena Road store with another 7-Eleven employee he met at a Bible study class, the complaint says.

Walker interrupted the conversation and he and DeJarnette began arguing.

Walker allegedly took a golf club he kept in the back office, and raised it against DeJarnette, charging him.

DeJarnette then sprayed mace in front of Walker and fled.

The lawsuit describes Walker's action as both an attempted assault and an assault.

According to the lawsuit, the two men had an argument of an unknown subject at the Ena Road store July 21, 2022.

"DeJarnette subsequently contacted Walker while he was at work and apologized and expressed hope that he and Mr. Walker could be friends, " the complaint says. It then alleges Walker said he did not like DeJarnette and threatened him with bodily injury.

According to police, the argument occurred at 11 :57 a.m. July 21, 2022, and the assault was just after midnight July 22, 2022.

The lawsuit also names DeJarnette's wife, Migawa Kato, as a plaintiff, saying she must care 24 /7 for her husband, doing everything from assisting with toileting to bathing and feeding him.

The lawsuit claims 7-Eleven was negligent in that it knew or should have known that "the Ena Road Store attracted vagrants, drug dealers and users, violent offenders, intoxicated persons, and mentally ill persons."

It also should have known that HPD responded frequently to calls there, and that the store had been the subject of complaints discussed by the neighborhood board and the office of the mayor regarding dangerous activities.