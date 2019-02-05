Sword Group S.E. (EPA:SWP): The Yield That Matters The Most

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Two important questions to ask before you buy Sword Group S.E. (EPA:SWP) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of SWP’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

Is Sword Group generating enough cash?

Sword Group generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

The two ways to assess whether Sword Group’s FCF is sufficient, is to compare the FCF yield to the market index yield, as well as determine whether the top-line operating cash flows will continue to grow.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Sword Group’s yield of 0.89% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Sword Group but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

What’s the cash flow outlook for Sword Group?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at SWP’s expected operating cash flows. Over the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 60%, ramping up from its current levels of €14m to €22m in two years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, SWP’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 48% next year, to 8.3% in the following year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if SWP can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Although its positive operating cash flow, and high future growth, is appealing, the low free cash flow yield is unattractive. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investment analysis and there are other important fundamentals to assess. You should continue to research Sword Group to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is SWP worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SWP is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Sword Group’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

