SWORD Health appoints Karin Ajmani to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWORD Health, a digital musculoskeletal and pulmonary therapy provider, today announced the appointment of industry luminary Karin Ajmani to their Board of Directors.

"Karin is one of the most forward-thinking leaders in the employer-sponsored health space, and we're thrilled to have her join our Board," said Virgílio Bento, Founder and CEO, SWORD Health. "She will be an exceptional asset to our team."

Karin is a healthcare entrepreneur who has committed her career to building companies that expand access to critical services, while greatly improving the member experience. She served as President and Chief Strategy Officer of Progyny, a national infertility health benefits company, from inception in 2015 through the company's recent IPO. She developed Progyny's employer benefits product and was responsible for sales and account management from pre-revenue to serving over 2 million lives and over 80 marquee clients. Prior to joining Progyny, Karin served as CEO of US Imaging, a radiology benefits management company, and CEO of CarePlus Health Plan, where she led the organization from inception through its sale to United Health Plan.

"I am thrilled to be joining Virgílio and the accomplished team he has recruited to modernize how musculoskeletal therapy is delivered. SWORD Health checks all of the boxes: improved outcomes, enhanced patient experience and cost savings," said Karin.

About SWORD Health

SWORD Health is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) and pulmonary therapy provider that's on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. The company's digital therapy platform pairs expert physical therapists with medical-grade wearable technology to deliver a personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than traditional physical therapy. SWORD believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids.

Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in the U.S, Europe and Australia to make quality physical therapy more accessible to everyone.

SWORD Health has offices in New York City, Salt Lake City and Porto. To learn more, visit swordhealth.com.

