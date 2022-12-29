Sword-wielding robbery suspect faces felony charges

Dec. 29—A Flathead County man arrested after allegedly cutting through school property armed with a knife in April is back behind bars, this time accused of threatening a man with a sword during a Dec. 10 robbery.

Caelus James Hattel, 19, of Kalispell faces felony robbery and criminal possession of dangerous drugs charges in Flathead County District Court following his arrest. Held in the county jail with bail set at $100,000, he is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy on Jan. 19 for his arraignment.

Kalispell Police officers began looking for Hattel shortly after they learned about the alleged robbery. According to court documents, the victim told officers a man matching Hattel's description walked into a West Idaho Street business that morning and tried to buy gloves and epoxy.

Lacking the money for the purchases, the man asked the victim if he could help. When the victim turned him down, the man tried to leave the store. That's when the victim confronted him and Hattel allegedly threatened everyone in the store.

"I am about to chop everyone up if I don't get these items," Hattel allegedly said, before pulling what looked like a sword from a sheath on his hip.

Officers, who recognized both the description of Hattel and that of the sword, found him at another business on West Idaho Street soon after meeting with the victim, court documents said. During the ensuing questioning, Hattel allegedly admitted wielding the sword and knowing it likely scared the victim.

According to court documents, officers recovered the stolen gloves and epoxy from Hattel. During a search, they also uncovered a baggie full of suspected methamphetamine, court documents said. Investigators have since shipped the contents of the baggie to the state crime lab for analysis.

Hattel caused a stir earlier this year after earning a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge for wandering across the Evergreen Junior High School campus with a knife on April 8. According to the complaint filed in Flathead County Justice Court, Hattel was spotted "waving a butterfly knife around while children were present on the playground."

School officials at the time said they moved one group of students back inside, but the facility continued operating as normal. They described the incident as beginning and ending fairly quickly.

If convicted of robbery, Hattel faces between two and 40 years in state prison with an additional two to 10 years for allegedly wielding a sword. Robbery carries a maximum fine of $50,000.

Criminal possession of dangerous drugs carries a penalty of five years behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

