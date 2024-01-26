Sworn complaint reveals details in murder in Gainesville's Suburban Heights neighborhood

The suspect in a murder in Gainesville's Suburban Heights neighborhood on Jan. 11 was booked into the Alachua County Jail on Friday, and a sworn complaint released has revealed new details about the killing.

Jail records show James Thomas Tate, 28, was booked into the jail at 8:55 a.m. on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and grand theft auto. He had been held since the night of the alleged shooting at the Columbia County Jail following a chase on Interstate 75. He is being held at the jail on no bond.

According to the sworn complaint, Tate, his boss Marvin Miller, and a coworker traveled from Mississippi for work and were staying at an Airbnb rental at 4720 NW 16th Place in Gainesville.

In an interview with Gainesville Police Department detectives, Tate said he got a "wild idea" while lying in bed, and went outside to his boss's truck to retrieve a bag. He said the bag, which he had seen two days earlier, contained cash and a handgun.

A fatal shooting was reported on Jan. 11 at this home at 4700 NW 16th Place in the Suburban Heights neighborhood in Gainesville.

More: Woman accused of fatal Christmas Day shooting among two indicted by Alachua County grand jury

Tate then walked in the front door of the home and directly to Miller's room. Tate said Miller got out of bed armed with a handgun. Tate then shot Miller, 54, multiple times, the complaint says.

Tate then went to his coworker's room and attempted to open the door, which was locked. He then shot multiple times through the door, forcing the man to escape through the window.

Tate then grabbed the keys to Miller's truck and fled the scene.

Police determined that Tate was driving a 2013 gray Chevrolet pickup truck, which they located a short distance away. A chase ensued as Tate headed north on I-75.

According to a Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) report, they were notified by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office that a murder suspect was headed into their jurisdiction. Deputies put down stop sticks near the northbound offramp of I-75 at State Road 47. Tate drove over the spikes, but continued north on I-75 at speeds over 100 mph, the report said. Units from ACSO, CCSO, GPD and the Florida Highway Patrol remained in pursuit.

Tate then merged onto westbound Interstate 10 and then onto southbound I-75. Tate then lost control of the vehicle due to the tires being deflated, and struck a 2007 Honda Accord, the report said. The vehicle then struck a guardrail before coming to a stop.

Tate was then taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the Honda suffered a nose bleed, and the passenger said they were experiencing neck pain. They were both transported to a local hospital.

Tate, in his interview with GPD, said he is addicted to Fentanyl and that he ran out of the substance on Jan. 7.

He said he has been detoxing and sick since then, and that he considered killing himself a couple days before the shooting. He also said that after his plan to kill his coworkers, he was going to go to New Orleans, where he would buy more "dope" and then kill himself, the complaint said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville Suburban Heights neighborhood murder case