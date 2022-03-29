Sworn in: Darryl Albert becomes Montgomery's 15th police chief

Yahoo Entertainment

The Oscars were a big hit on Sunday, with the biggest hit coming from Will Smith’s hand to presenter Chris Rock’s face. Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair. Pickett Smith has been vocal about suffering from alopecia. At first Smith laughed at the joke, but when he saw his wife’s reaction he stormed on stage and assaulted the comedian. “That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock joked, despite being stunned by the incident. Smith later won the Oscar for his role in King Richard, in which he plays Venus and Serena Williams' father, and he couldn't help but make the connection between himself and Richard Williams. “Art imitates life,” Smith said. “I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.” There was also an actual award show happening around all that drama, and the show was hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall, who warned the state of Florida that they may not like the show because of the recent “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. “For you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night,” Sykes said. Then all of them sang the word “gay” several times. The Oscars also celebrated some great films and performances. CODA took home the award for Best Picture, director Sian Heder won for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Troy Kutsor made history when he became the first deaf person to win Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film. “I just wanted to say that this is dedicated to the deaf community, the C.O.D.A. Community and the disabled community” Kutsor signed. “This is our moment. “ The show also reunited some previous winners, Pulp Fiction’s Uma Thurman and John Travola danced around Samuel L. Jackson, Godfather legends Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro made the audience an offer they couldn’t refuse, and following his recent gender transition, Elliot Page made an appearance alongside Juno co-stars Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons. “Juno had me hooked from the very first page and was completely infused with Diablo Cody's distinctive voice,” Page said. “It was unlike anything I'd ever read before.” And while there was hardly any mention of the war in Ukraine, Mila Kunis has been an advocate for peace in the country where she was born. So she used her moment as a presenter to praise Ukranians for their resilience. “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” Kunis said. “Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it's impossible not to be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find the strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”