Sworn in: Darryl Albert becomes Montgomery's 15th police chief

Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser
·1 min read

Surrounded by family, fellow law enforcement members and city leaders, Darryl Albert was sworn in as Montgomery's 15th Chief of Police this week.

Mayor Steven Reed spoke about the process of hiring Albert, and his hopes for the Albert family to find community in Montgomery. Circuit Court Judge Johnny Hardwick facilitated the swearing in.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is sworn in during a ceremony at the Montgomery Municipal Justice Center in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, March 28, 2022.
In brief remarks Albert talked about bringing a 21st-century approach to the department and cutting down crime in the city.

More: New Orleans police commander Darryl Albert named Montgomery police chief

Albert has more than 30 years experience in law enforcement most recently as the leader of the Special Operations Division for the New Orleans Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Darryl Albert sworn in as Montgomery's 15th Chief of Police

