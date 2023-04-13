Swoyersville man charged after several hour standoff

Apr. 13—SWOYERSVILLE — A Swoyersville man was arraigned on terroristic threat charges following a near three hour standoff early Thursday morning.

Kyle A. Mummert, 33, refused to exit his Milbre Street home resulting in police from several departments and the state police Special Emergency Response Team setting up a perimeter around the residence, according to court records.

During the standoff, Mummert claimed he had a "long gun" and warned law enforcement officers to keep their heads down, court records say.

Mummert was taken into custody at about 1 a.m.

The incident began when Mummert's girlfriend called Swoyersville police at about 9 p.m. Wednesday when he took a handgun from a closet and left the home in an agitated state, court records say.

While police searched the neighborhood, Mummert returned to his house just before 9:20 p.m. The woman called police again claiming Mummert was allegedly trying to shoot her.

When an officer arrived at the house a second time, the woman ran out saying a child was still inside and Mummert still had a firearm, court records say.

The officer used the cruiser's PA system to instruct Mummert to exit the house.

Mummert initially did not respond but yelled out a window, "I am not coming out because I know what will happen to me," court records say.

The child exited the house and was reunited with the woman.

Police from multiple departments and state police troopers with the Special Emergency Response Team set up a perimeter around the house and shut down nearby streets.

While the standoff continued, the woman told authorities Mummert threatened to kill her and harm himself, court records say.

Mummert allegedly told authorities he was wearing body armor and had a long gun in his possession and warned officers and troopers standing behind cars to keep their heads down.

After Mummert was taken into custody, he was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of terroristic threats. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.