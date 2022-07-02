Swoyersville man charged with straw purchase of firearms

Jul. 2—PITTSTON — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced the arrest of Stephen Lamoreaux, 32, on allegations he lawfully purchased firearms but then used them to pay off a drug debt.

Lamoreaux, of Oliver Street, Swoyersville, was arraigned Friday by District Judge James J. Haggerty in Kingston on two counts each of material false written statement to purchase a firearm and illegal transfer of a firearm. He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

Lamoreaux was charged after an investigation by the county Drug Task Force and Pittston City police.

According to a news release and court records, investigators learned Lamoreaux supplied a man with two 9mm handguns that were seized during the execution of a search warrant.

Investigators alleged Lamoreaux exchanged the firearms for a debt owed for cocaine.

An investigation into the handguns revealed Lamoreaux lawfully purchased the handguns from a local firearms dealer in Pittston Township on April 9, knowingly providing false information on the purchase applications, court records say.

After the purchase, Lamoreaux allegedly supplied the firearms to Jon Donohue, who is not legally permitted to possess firearms.

Donohue, 29, was arrested by Pittston police and the county Drug Task Force when a search warrant was executed at his Market Street, Pittston, residence on May 9.

During the search, investigators say they discovered 782 grams of suspected cocaine, 593 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 72 grams of ecstasy pills, a vile of liquid suspected to be gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, more than 1,100 grams of suspected marijuana, 105 grams of mushrooms, a 12-gauge shotgun, a 5.56-cal rifle, an AK-47 pistol, a .45-cal handgun and a 9mm handgun, according to court records.

Donohue was charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and six counts each of illegally possessing a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records say.

Donohue remained jailed Friday at the county correctional facility for lack of $200,000 bail.