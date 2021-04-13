Swoyersville woman pleads not guilty to charges in Capitol insurrection

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read
Apr. 13—WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Swoyersville woman who allegedly filmed videos inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has entered a plea of not guilty in the case against her.

Annie Howell entered the plea of not guilty in the five counts against her on April 7, court records show. Howell entered the plea before Senior Judge Thomas F. Hogan in the federal court system in the District of Columbia.

Howell was charged in March after the FBI said three witnesses and an anonymous tipster reported seeing videos that Howell allegedly took while she was with rioters inside of the Capitol building.

Howell allegedly shared these videos to her Facebook page, and investigators say she could be heard chanting "Whose house? Our house!" while inside the building.

Records show Howell will appear before Hogan again on June 7 for a status conference. She is ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., with the exception of any appearances she must make in court.

Howell is not the only person from our area who has been charged in connection with the riots; Republican operative Frank Scavo was also charged in connection with the riots, with the FBI claiming Scavo filmed videos of himself where he openly admitted having "stormed the (expletive) Capitol of the (expletive) United States," but he has since variously claimed he wasn't inside the building at all or that he was pushed inside by other rioters.

