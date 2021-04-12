Swoyersville woman pleads not guilty to Capitol insurrection charges

Apr. 12—A Swoyersville woman accused of taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging she cheered on rioters and sent videos of destruction and chaos from inside the building.

Annie Howell, 30, pleaded not guilty last week to charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, violent entry, obstruction of Congress and picketing in a Capitol building during the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Judge Thomas F. Hogan accepted the plea Wednesday and set a status conference in the case for June 7.

Howell remains free on her own recognizance pending the outcome of the case.

Federal prosecutors said Howell was recorded inside a trashed conference room and could be heard chanting "Whose house? Our House!" and "Fight for Trump!"

Howell used her Facebook account to message people while she was inside the Capitol, bragging "I'm inside the (Capitol)," prosecutors said.

She also made posts on her Facebook page referencing the clashes with law enforcement, prosecutors said.

"The news is lying to you. Some of these people, were antifa," Howell allegedly wrote. "I watched a woman get shot and another's head was beaten. One died the other is in ICU. I was personally tear gassed 8 times. I was hit in the head with metal rods. People were shot at with rubber bullets. We were gassed 5 times in the matter of 2 minutes and thousands fell to their feet and we couldn't see or breathe. They wouldn't stop and beat us relentlessly."

The FBI filed a sealed criminal complaint against Howell on March 2, and a federal grand jury indicted her on the five charges on March 12.

