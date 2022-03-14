🌱 SXSW Celebrity Sightings In Austin + National Pi Day Specials

Morning, people of Austin! Gabriela Couvillion here with a brand-new copy of theAustin Daily.

PNC Bank recently became the Exclusive Live Music Partner for the Austin Chamber of Commerce, which allows them to "continue supporting local artists by providing live musical entertainment at all in-person chamber events throughout the year." Dillan Knudson, PNC regional president for Austin, said, "Music is a cornerstone of the region's economic and social prosperity." Knudson added, "It's a catalyst for discussion, breaks down barriers, and brings people together. This fits well with two organizations that are deeply committed to serving local businesses, growing our economy, and strengthening our community while supporting a culture that is uniquely Austin.: For more information visit: (Press Release Desk) This year's South by Southwest (SXSW) started off on Friday, March 11 with a great deal of excitement, as it was "the first in-person conference and film festival event in 3 years since COVID-19! The first weekend was attended by many, including several big-name artists who made "an appearance to promote their work." Among them were Sandra Bullock, Glen Powell, Gabby Giffords and Tony Hawk. For photos of celebrities who were seen at SXSW 2022 visit:(KXAN.com) National Pi Day falls on Monday, March 14 this year, and to celebrate "the mathematical constant Pi, which is approximately equivalent t0 3.14" and is "the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter," many pizza and pie restaurants will offer discounts and freebies on their menus. Please note that "you must make a purchase to receive freebies" and please check with the venues to make sure they are holding the math holiday specials. For a list of places offering National Pi Day meal deals, please visit: (CNET)

Donate Blood and Get a Free Short Stack from IHOP at We Are Blood. (9 a.m.)

Lady Maroons Softball vs. Lake Travis at Austin High School. (11 a.m.)

SXSW Official: Ad.Venture Time! with Golden Dawn Arkestra, Night Drive, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band at Empire Control Room and Garage. More information at https://www.eventvesta.com/events/14562/t/tickets. (7 p.m.)

Sensi Trails and Kat Hall at Come and Take it Live. More information at https://www.eventvesta.com/events/12425/t/tickets. (7 p.m.)

SXSW Official & ChILLRX: WEB3 Music IRL at Empire Control Room and Garage. (7:30 p.m.)

Free Community Play Day at all YMCA locations in Austin. Click here for more information about programs and hours. (All Day)

"A Brentwood South neighbor thanks all Nextdoor peeps who recommended Wilson Plumbing in Austin. Though the price was a bit higher than they usually pay, everything happened the way it was arranged and the plumber that was sent got the job done quickly, quietly and with care. Thumbs up from the neighbor at Brentwood South!" (Nextdoor)

"A neighbor in the Regents neighborhood has a female friend in her 40s who just moved back to Austin and is looking for a back house, studio, sublet or roommate in the Southwest Austin / Dripping Springs area. Please let them know if anything is available at:" (Nextdoor)

