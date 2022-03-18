New SXSW Film Highlights Small Business Owners and the Power of Resilience

“Big Water Summer: A Creation Story” captures the story of entrepreneur Cherilyn Yazzie as she tackles food inequities across the Navajo Nation

When talking about small businesses surviving the pandemic, resilience is a word often used to describe how they struggled, pivoted and ultimately succeeded. The story of Cherilyn Yazzie, co-owner of Coffee Pot Farms, showcases one example of such endurance and resilience.

Though Yazzie and her husband, Mike Hester, learned to farm and grow their own food only about six years ago, Coffee Pot Farms – a one-acre farm situated within 36 acres of completely off-the-grid land in Dilkon, Arizona – now grows over 20 different crops. Their journey, however, was not without its obstacles.

GoDaddy first encountered Yazzie through Empower by GoDaddy, an initiative that provides underserved entrepreneurs with support to make their business goals a reality.

