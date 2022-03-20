SXSW revs up enthusiasm for electric vehicle industry

When it comes to transportation, are we entering the age of electrification?

If South by Southwest was any indication, it’s already here.

From high-end electric cars to e-bikes to the infrastructure needed to power those vehicles, the topic was front and center during this year's convention in Austin.

The electric vehicle industry has become such a national focus that SXSW's leaders devoted an entire festival track to the sector this year. Austin's growing importance as a center for the industry likely played a role as well.

More: How Austin grew into a tech 'superstar' during pandemic

More: Tesla, Elon Musk plan grand opening party for Austin facility in April

Experts from electric car startup Lucid Motors, traditional automakers like Ford and Volkswagen and supporting companies including tire maker Michelin were on hand to weigh in on a range of topics.

Noticibly absent was Tesla, the Elon Musk-led company that is world's biggest maker of electric vehicles and also happens to be headquartered in Austion.

While Tesla's emergence has helped take the electric automobile industry to new heights, the vision for electric cars is far from a new one. Frank Brown, senior design leader of Ford Motor Company, pointed out that auto industry pioneer Henry Ford initially looked into creating a car powered by batteries.

The idea didn't take really hold until the past decade, however.

“Really if you think about it, we’ve been on this journey of innovation since the beginning of Ford,” Brown said. “All of our mobility in our future I believe is going to move towards electrification. The future is very clearly electrification, full stop.”

Ford debuted an all-electric Mustang in 2020, and the next year the company began offering the Ford F150 lightning, its first all-electric pickup. Brown said the company immediately saw a landslide of demand. Ford has since broken off its EV business into a separate segment, now dubbed its “Model E division.”

Story continues

“We’re approaching the end of the ICE age,” Brown said, referring to the acronym for internal combustion engine vehicles. “This is the path we’re on at Ford. I think a lot of companies are on this path.”

Brown said as part of becoming an electric vehicle company, Ford is reimaging and innovating the way it does things.

"To be a (battery electric vehicle) company is a complete remaking of what’s possible," Brown said. "We’re already finding lots of opportunities to do things differently. The technology is already here. This is the digital transformation of mobility.”

More: Welcome to Musklandia: Austin adjusts to life with Tesla and its eccentric billionaire boss Elon Musk

Lucid Motors was one of the many electric vehicle companies taking part in South by Southwest this year. The company's Lucid Air has the longest battery range on the market at about 500 miles.

'This is a tech race'

Peter Rawlinson, who is best known for his work as chief vehicle engineer for the Tesla Model S and is now CEO and Chief Technology Officer of California-based Lucid Motors, said as companies increasingly turn to electric vehicles, it’s creating a technology race.

“This is a tech race, and one of the key litmus for that technology is efficiency. How far can you go per kilowatt-hour? That's what will define the winners,” Rawlinson said.

Lucid Motors's vehicles currently sell for $77,000 to $170,000. The company’s highest-end vehicle, the Lucid Air, also has the longest battery range on the market, at about 500 miles. Lucid started off making battery technology, not dissimilarly to Tesla.

Mark Gillies, an executive with Volkswagen, said his company is excited about its new bright yellow electric mini-bus, dubbed the ID Buzz, which is available in Europe and is expected to be available in the United States next year.

“It’s simply the coolest new product that the Volkswagen brand has,” he said. “It’s an electric vehicle for one thing, and it’s a re-imaging of the classic Microbus for another.”

SXSW attendees were able to take a peek at the company’s European model vehicle, which will begin deliveries in the fall, and is available as a five-seater multi-purpose vehicle and a cargo van. The vehicle will be available in the U.S in 2024.

Gillies said events like SXSW are increasingly important to reach target groups as the company expands into electrification.

“SXSW is a magnet for many opinion leaders who produce their own content at the various events to address their individual target groups. We would like to enter into an exchange with these opinion leaders in order to address those target groups directly and more efficiently than would be possible with conventional communication measures,” Gillies said.

Lucid Motors also brought its Lucid Air to Austin, and while it held no official events, the car could be spotted parked around downtown, turning heads of in-the-know EV fans.

“I’m really really passionate about using the technology that we've developed to help the proliferation of more affordable electric cars for the mass market in the future, and efficiency is going to be wider because it's going to drive the need for such a big battery," Rawlinson said.

He said he was open to partnering on the company’s technology with other automakers.

“I would love us to have the greatest impact on the environment as possible. The more cars that we can make multiplied by how efficient they are,” Rawlinson said.

More: At SXSW, Austin-based Icon shows the possibilities for 3D-printed homes

Daimler's new electric semitruck was on display during the launch event for the Center for Autonomous Robotics in Austin during South by Southwest.

Challenges remain

While the EV industry is on the rise, a number of challenges remain as automakers look to electrify America’s roads

For one, electric vehicles are much harder on tires than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Kate Kaufman, vice president of service and solutions operations for Michelin North America, said the different weight and torque of electric vehicles affects the life of tires for those vehicles.

"Electric is actually a key component of a Michelin strategy. So when it comes to electric, Michelin is trying to get ahead of the things that are important there," she said.

Kaufman said Michelin is looking at how to develop tires and standards specifically for electric vehicles. Companies will also need to train technicians on how to work on a whole new type of vehicle as more and more people buy electric cars, she said.

"There's a lot of challenges with this and it's most mostly it's the organization system of technician education," she said.

Charging station infrastructure will also become increasingly important, especially the ability to charge on the go.

Stefan Tongur, vice president of business development at Electreon, the leading provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles, said charging largely remains a missing piece of the puzzle.

He said advanced infrastructure could help pave the way for electric fleets to spend less time charging. For example, on-road charging technology built into our roads could charge any type of vehicle, which would have a receiver built-in, whether its moving or standing.

"We can bring the charger to the vehicle when it needs it," he said.

Lucid Motors was one of the many electric vehicle companies taking part in South by Southwest this year. The company's Lucid Air has the longest battery range on the market at about 500 miles.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Enthusiasm revs up for electric vehicle industry