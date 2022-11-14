Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 66% of the company

If you want to know who really controls Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 66% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with 9.0% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.8% and 2.7% of the stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM38m worth of stock in the RM2.8b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

