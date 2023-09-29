Sycamore Gap – news: ‘Destruction’ of iconic tree triggers outrage as boy, 16, arrested

The destruction of the iconic, world-famous Sycamore Gap tree has triggered widespread outrage and upset as a 16-year-old boy who was arrested has now been released on bail.

The ancient, majestic tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was chopped down overnight on Wednesday in what “looks like a deliberate act of vandalism”, said the “incandescent” Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness.

In a statement, Northumbria Police said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.”

Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, and was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards. It has become one of the most photographed trees in the UK.

As police officers searched the area, the tree’s destruction prompted an outpouring of anger and sorrow, from MPs, campaigners and the public alike.

Shadow Security Minister Dan Jarvis described the tree’s felling as a “senseless act of vandalism” and told of his hopes the culprit is caught, while the conservation charity Woodland Trust wrote of their devastation at the “truly irreplaceable loss” in a post retweeted by naturalist Chris Packham.

12:44 , Sean O’Grady

I’m not quite sure why trees can have such a powerful hold on us, but it’s a remarkable, almost spiritual phenomenon. We sense they are living things – often venerable, always graceful, occasionally of stunning beauty.

The sycamore that stood by Hadrian’s Wall for three hundred years was chopped down in an apparent wanton – but surely premeditated – act of vandalism. As has been rightly observed, it was handsome enough to be a film star, and its performance in the 1991 version of the tale of Robin Hood was hardly wooden.

Seeing it lying there, stricken, helpless, slowing dying makes one irrationally depressed – it’s only a tree, you try to tell yourself. I’d never met the tree, after all. But, like many of us, it was a sad – even sickening – sight. To those who had some connection with it – a marriage, a scattering of ashes, a habitual resting stop – its loss is more akin to a bereavement. Many tears have been shed.

12:00 , Tara Cobham

Black and white picture of majestic Sycamore Gap captures ‘dark mood'

11:49 , Tara Cobham

A black and white picture of the majestic Sycamore Gap in 2022 has been shared with The Independent.

In the wake of the tree’s felling, photographer Michael Palmer said: “I think this pretty much captures my dark mood after yesterday's events.”

Tree ‘won’t ever be as good of a tree as it was’, says gardener

11:15 , Tara Cobham

Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, has said the Sycamore Gap tree will start growing again but “won’t ever be the same shape or as good of a tree as it was”.

He said: “It’s worth a try but I think livestock and wildlife will potentially damage it as well. It’ll be very difficult to get it back to the original tree.

“The growing season’s coming to an end now but by spring next year it will have some life in it. It’ll probably be about eight foot tall, but it’ll be lots of singular branches, more bushy.

“It was about 300 years old so it’ll take a long time to get back to that size. It’s a massive shame.”

‘Incandescent’ Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

11:00 , Tara Cobham

The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner said she is “incandescent” at what “looks like a deliberate act of vandalism”.

Kim McGuinness said on Thursday: "I’m devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone. That tree was ours. It was an iconic North East landmark standing tall in our beautiful Northumberland.

“I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. I’ll be raising this personally today.

“I know Northumbria Police are at the scene and officers will do their utmost to catch whoever is behind this. Terrible news."

10:43 , Tara Cobham

Northumberland printmaker produces piece of art in memory of tree

10:34 , Tara Cobham

A Northumberland printmaker has produced a piece of art in memory of the Sycamore Gap tree after its felling.

Pinks, oranges and pinks infused the work by the artist Rebecca Vincent, which has been posted on Twitter by #WOMENSART.

10:30 , Tara Cobham

Latest Northumbria Police statement

10:20 , Tara Cobham

Northumbria Police said its inquiries into the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree are continuing on Friday morning.

In a statement, the force added: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.”

10:17 , Tara Cobham

Tree felling is ‘senseless act of vandalism’ says Shadow Security Minister

10:14 , Tara Cobham

Dan Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central and Shadow Security Minister, told of his hopes of finding the culprit who committed the “senseless act of vandalism”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Somebody, and I very much hope we will find out who... has cut down one of the most famous trees in the North, the tree at Sycamore Gap by Hadrian's Wall. A senseless act of vandalism.”

Somebody, and I very much hope we will find out who... has cut down one of the most famous trees in the North, the tree at Sycamore Gap by Hadrian's Wall.



A senseless act of vandalism. https://t.co/wJrVDAtoCr — Dan Jarvis (@DanJarvisMP) September 28, 2023

Arrested boy, 16, now released on bail

09:54 , Tara Cobham

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree has now been released on bail “pending further enquiries”, Northumbria Police has said.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

They added the teenager is currently scheduled to report back to police in late November.