Sycamore Springs receives tax credits needed to move forward

Nov. 23—A controversial affordable housing project for the city's west side has received an important tax credit approval this month, moving the proposal one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority awarded a 10-year annual tax credit of $1,198,214 to the Sycamore Springs affording housing development. The project includes a 48-unit apartment complex at 3109 W. Sycamore St. and building either a duplex or triplex on a handful of vacant lots scattered across the city.

The approval clears an important hurdle for the project and its developer Advantix Development Corp., the nonprofit development arm of the Evansville Housing Authority.

The tax credit allows Advantix to partially finance the project through sale of such tax credits to investors. In turn, Advantix's debt to service costs is reduced, making financing a project more appealing even though rents are below market value.

The tax credit totals around $12 million of the $15 million project. Without the tax credit, Advantix said it would not move forward with the project, at least in the near future.

Tim Martin, chief operating officer of Advantix, said the organization plans on starting construction next year if it receives development plan approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission.

"Advantix is excited to get started on another affordable housing project in the city of Kokomo," Martin said. "We can't wait to get things started."

Sycamore Springs was part of a larger initiative between Advantix and the Kokomo Housing Authority to relocate the 175 residents of Garden Square as part of a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion, with Sycamore Springs and a similar but larger 90-unit affordable housing apartment complex at 1411 N. Market St. serving as the new homes for Garden Square residents.

Instead of public housing, the new complexes would be project-based vouchers housing, and while the Kokomo Housing Authority would still process housing vouchers for those who live at those properties, it would not actively manage the properties as it does currently with Garden Square. Similar RAD conversions have already been completed at KHA's other former public housing properties.

Notably, Advantix's plans for 1411 N. Market did not receive the needed tax credits. As a result, it will not be constructed next year, but Martin and Derick Steele, executive director of the Kokomo Housing Authority, told the Tribune they plan on reapplying next year.

Steele said it's his understanding that the 90-unit development came down more to a funding issue rather than any indictment on the application itself.

There's only a finite number of tax credits available each year given out through the IHCDA's Rental Housing tax Credit Program. Each project is scored based on amenities provided at the housing development, its proximity to amenities, if it's built in a city where affordable housing is needed and more.

"We will resubmit next year when we're essentially not competing with ourselves," Steele said of the North Market Street application. "It's disappointing but not unforeseen."

Steele added that the Housing Authority will work to relocate some Garden Square residents into the Sycamore Springs development once it's built.

The Kokomo City Council voted 6-3 in July to rezone the property at 3109 W. Sycamore St. from low intensity industrial/ business park to large-scale multifamily residential but not after hundreds of residents, most who would be living nearby the affordable housing development, attended the public meetings and expressed their opposition.

Reasons for the opposition centered around beliefs that the housing development would bring a possible increase in crime, a decrease in nearby property values and that the development is too far from amenities and services and, thus, is not a good location.

The housing development received a rare public voice of support from Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore who, in a prerecorded 15-minute video, said the majority of Garden Square residents are "hard working, law-abiding citizens" and should not be "punished for the sins of the few."

"Because other communities shy away planning low-income developments in, what I will say, unconventional and unexpected areas of their cities, the possibility of allowing this final RAD portion to be placed here shows the world that Kokomo does think in a different direction and that maybe something greater is at play here," Moore said. "Again, time will tell, but I'm confident that my neighbors and I will work to prove the critics wrong."

The Kokomo City Council voted 8-1 to approve the rezoning request for 1411 N. Market St.

