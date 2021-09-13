Sydney Airport Opens Books After Sweetened $17.4 Billion Bid

Angus Whitley
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sydney Airport will open its books to a group of suitors after they sweetened their takeover offer to A$23.6 billion ($17.4 billion).

Bidders led by IFM Investors increased their offer to A$8.75 a share from A$8.45, the airport said Monday. It plans to recommend shareholders accept the bid if, following due diligence, the consortium turns it into a binding offer and the conditions are acceptable.

Sydney Airport shares jumped 5% to A$8.40 in early trading Monday.

Sydney Airport to Accept Bid if Binding Offer Made: M&A Snapshot

After being hammered by coronavirus restrictions that decimated travel, Sydney Airport is finally relenting after rejecting two previous bids from the consortium.

The airport had previously argued that vaccination rollouts around the world would allow travel to resume. But the outlook has darkened since the suitors’ first approach in July, and Sydney Airport’s largest shareholder last month publicly agitated for negotiations for a sale to start.

Sydney Airport Willing to Talk Sale as Investor Prods Board

While Qantas Airways Ltd. is preparing to restart international services in mid-December, much of Australia has been stuck in lockdown for weeks as authorities struggle to contain a breakout of the delta variant. That’s delaying an aviation recovery and increasing the pressure on Australia’s biggest travel hub.

Due diligence is expected to take four weeks and there’s no guarantee the process will lead to a deal, the airport said.

IFM is an infrastructure investor owned by 23 Australian pension funds.

(Adds latest share price in third paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BHP and Codelco Wage Deals in Chile Ease Copper Supply Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Plant workers at a Codelco mine in Chile agreed to end a strike while union members at a BHP Group mine accepted a new wage proposal, easing labor tensions in the top copper-producing nation.Codelco reached a deal to end a more than three-week stoppage by members of the Suplant union at its Andina mine, the state-owned company said Friday, allowing the central Chilean operation to ramp back up. At BHP’s Cerro Colorado mine, workers voted Saturday to accept an offer hammered out by

  • Australian regulator denies approval for Qantas-Japan Airlines deal

    Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman Rod Sims said the regulator was not satisfied that the public benefits of the proposed joint business agreement would outweigh harm to competition. The agreement - which would allow the airlines to coordinate fares and schedules - would make it very difficult for other airlines to operate on routes between Australia and Japan, ACCC said.

  • UK employers, stung by new levies, call for overhaul of tax system

    British businesses demanded that finance minister Rishi Sunak stop raising their taxes and instead offer more help to meet the challenges of Brexit, COVID-19 and climate change when he makes major budget statements next month. The Confederation of British Industry urged Sunak to "flip business taxation on its head" when he sets out new tax proposals and a three-year spending plan on Oct. 27. "The lack of detail and pace from the government on some of the big economic choices we must make as a country are the biggest concerns for business," CBI Director General Tony Danker said in excerpts of a speech to be delivered later on Monday.

  • Kansas City Southern plans to accept Canadian Pacific's $27 billion bid

    Canadian National now has until the end of Friday to submit a better offer or lose its deal with Kansas City Southern. Kansas City Southern's change of heart came after the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) rejected a temporary "voting trust" structure last month that would have allowed Kansas City Southern shareholders to receive the $325-per-share cash-and-stock consideration under the deal with Canadian National without having to wait for full regulatory approval. Canadian Pacific has had its proposed voting trust cleared by the STB.

  • Sydney Airport board to grant due diligence after improved $17.4 billion offer

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday it has granted a consortium of infrastructure investors access to due diligence after the group boosted a takeover proposal by 3.6% to A$23.6 billion ($17.4 billion). Sydney Airport is Australia's only listed airport operator and a purchase would be a long-term bet on the travel sector which has been battered by the pandemic. The improved offer of A$8.75 a share follows prior proposals from the consortium pitched at A$8.45 and A$8.25, both of which were rejected by the airport operator's board as inadequate.

  • I was born and raised in the South. Here are 10 things that surprised me about visiting New England.

    I grew up in Tennessee and was surprised by several things when visiting Maine for the first time, like the accessible beaches and the local seafood.

  • I stayed in an Airstream trailer converted for 'glamping' at a luxury campground near Yosemite and it was better than any hotel I've stayed in

    My 31-foot long Airstream trailer hotel suite was the perfect mix between RV travel and camping, two booming COVID-19 travel trends;

  • Is it ethical to travel right now? Experts on flying in the age of Delta

    Questions to consider before you inflict the ‘moral injury’ of a risky, non-essential trip ‘If people decide they are going to travel, it’s on them to do the absolute best they can to minimize the spread of disease.’ Photograph: Emanuele Perrone/Getty Images A new season is here and, with it, seedlings of holiday escape plans to some sun-drenched beach or snowy mountain ski slope. In view of passenger data from the US and the UK, air travel is on its way toward recovering from the slump of a pre

  • Once an engineering marvel, scenic Colorado highway now threatened by climate change

    Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was built decades before global warming was top of mind.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • Where Will Sea Limited Be in 5 Years?

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) went public nearly four years ago at $15 per share. Sea's business seemed wobbly at first, but the robust growth of its gaming unit Garena and its e-commerce marketplace Shopee silenced the bears. Sea's breakneck sales growth convinced many investors to overlook its widening net losses and high valuations.

  • I used a credit card perk to get a free airport meals in the UK for myself and a friend and it's still my favorite travel hack

    Priority Pass is my favorite credit card perk and while I've used it countless times in the US, I was excited to see it in action in the UK.

  • Vietnamese island Phu Quoc, Israel easing travel restrictions for vaccinated US tourists

    The Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc could reopen to international visitors next month, and Israel will begin allowing organized tour groups Sept. 19.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    With that said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors who identified three stocks they see huge opportunity in: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Gannett (NYSE: GCI), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Nicholas Rossolillo (Stitch Fix): Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but it certainly isn't out. Caught up in the growth stock sell-off this past spring, it then downgraded expectations for full-year sales and underwent a CEO transition from founder Katrina Lake to now-CEO Elizabeth Spalding.