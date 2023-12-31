Sydney, Australia, fireworks help ring in 2024 (Credit: Botanic Gardens of Sydney via Storyful)
It is 2024 somewhere.
It is 2024 somewhere.
Travel sites reported interest in new destinations and enticing deals for vacations in 2024.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
The two spring football leagues have formally announced plans to merge and begin play later this spring.
It's the last day of 2023, a time of looking back before looking ahead, and these are the 20 most-read stories on Autoblog in the year gone by.
New year, new Tournament of Roses Parade to watch!
Polaris partners with Sebastien Loeb Racing to run two specially modified RZR Pro Factory R rigs in the 2024 Dakar Rally, trying to win the SSV class.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
2023 was supposed to be a big year for EV transformation in the US, but the process of converting the nation’s vehicles to electric power proved to be a much longer one.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
India, a major player in the global automotive industry, has started focusing on transitioning to alternative fuels to curb pollution after expanding its consumer and vehicle bases and adding local manufacturing facilities over the past two decades. On this journey, 2024 will be a crucial year, as the country — the third-largest automotive market — faces challenges to offer accessible growth capital to late-stage startups while trying to lure Tesla and other foreign EV manufacturers to enter its domestic market. In 2023, India, the world's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, sold almost 24 million vehicles, including commercial and personal four-, three- and two-wheelers, according to the latest data on the government's Vahan portal.
CES 2024 might mark a big year for user-friendly solar, MEMS headphones, AI and wireless everything.
From a handy electric scrubber to a bestselling knife set, you're sure to find something on this list worth adding to your cart.
LG will officially unveil its latest 4K projector at CES 2024 in early January. The CineBeam Qube is built for portability, with a built-in handle and a weight of just 3 pounds.
Whether you’re building credit from scratch or you have bad credit, make 2024 the year your credit score soars. Follow these 10 tips to build good credit.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Vietnam-based VinFast will travel to CES 2024 to unveil a concept that looks like a pickup and display a tiny electric model called VF3.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
AI is all the rage -- particularly text-generating AI, also known as large language models (think models along the lines of ChatGPT). In one recent survey of ~1,000 enterprise organizations, 67.2% say that they see adopting large language models (LLMs) as a top priority by early 2024. According to the same survey, a lack of customization and flexibility, paired with the inability to preserve company knowledge and IP, were -- and are -- preventing many businesses from deploying LLMs into production.
LG has announced some new laptops for CES 2024, including updates to the gram line. The Gram Pro is stuffed with Intel Core Ultra chips and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs and features plenty of AI.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.