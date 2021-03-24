Australia floods claim two lives as wild weather leads to waterfalls on Uluru

Waterfalls tumble over the surface of Uluru in the Northern Territory, Australia - REUTERS

The bodies of two men were found in Australia on Wednesday in cars trapped in floodwaters, the first deaths linked to wild weather in recent days that has submerged houses, swept away livestock and cut off entire towns.

More than 40,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods, and authorities issued new evacuation orders for residents of Sydney's western regions to move to safety.

In some other areas, a massive clean-up operation began as sunny skies returned for the first time in days, and food and other emergency supplies were flown in over swamped roads.

Authorities were trying to contact the family of a Pakistani national whose body was found by emergency services in a car under six metres of water in Sydney's northwest.

Police had determined the man was driving a brand new car, on the first day of a new job and unfamiliar with the rural area, New South Wales Police Detective Inspector Chris Laird told media. The reason he could not get out of the vehicle was being investigated.

Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River on March 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia - GETTY

"It could very well be that the electrics totally failed and he was simply unable to escape from the car which is an absolute tragedy," Mr Laird said.

Media reported police found a second body in an upturned utility vehicle in floodwaters in Queensland state.

Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales, the worst-hit state, warned that water levels would keep rising in some areas as major dams overflowed and rivers bulged, with thousands of people were on evacuation watch.

"Catchments will continue to experience flows of water not seen in 50 years and in some places 100 years," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

The Insurance Council of Australia, the main industry body, said about 17,000 damages claims worth about A$254.2 million ($193.32 million) had been lodged by Wednesday morning across New South Wales and Queensland.

Homes have been submerged, livestock swept away and crops inundated.

Story continues

There have also been many animal rescues, with craft used to move dogs, cattle, and even an emu, away from the flood waters.

In the country's arid centre, water cascaded down the Uluru rock formation, a rare phenomenon described by the national park as "unique and extraordinary".

A woman poses under a mini waterfall in Uluru - REUTERS

Waterfalls tumble over the surface of Uluru in the Northern Territory, Australia - REUTERS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said heavy-load helicopters would transport food to supermarkets where supplies were running short.

"The expanse of water that went right across that region was quite devastating to see," Morrison said in parliament after he toured flood-affected areas by helicopter.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison inspects damage created by floodwaters - GETTY

Several hundred defence force personnel would be sent to flood-affected areas over the next few days to help in the recovery, said Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud.

"Their job will be out there cleaning up, making sure that we get rid of the debris, having boots on the ground," Mr Littleproud said.

Forecasters said the weather system that brought the rain would shift to the island state of Tasmania on Wednesday, bringing downpours and flooding.

Sydney braces for 'plague' of deadly spiders after major flooding

A "plague" of the world's most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney after torrential rain and flooding, the Australian Reptile Park said on Wednesday, warning that the deadly arachnids could seek refuge in homes as they escape the deluge.

Relentless downpours have caused vast flooding in New South Wales state, with parts of suburban northwest Sydney still under water.

Residents welcomed sunshine on Wednesday after days of rainfall, only to receive an "urgent warning" to brace for an influx of the deadly funnel-web spider, which is endemic to the Sydney region.

The deadly funnel-web spider is endemic to the Sydney region - AFP

"The upcoming warm weather and high levels of humidity is the perfect storm for a funnel-web spider BOOM in coming days," park director Tim Faulkner said in a statement.

"With the incredible flooding that we've experienced across the Greater Sydney area, they have been forced out of their habitat and are seeking refuge in dryer areas," he added.

"Unfortunately, this could mean that they'll be finding their way into residential homes very shortly."

Images of thousands of spiders escaping floodwaters have already gone viral on social media in recent days, terrifying arachnophobes as masses of the eight-legged creatures swarmed up fences and buildings.

Sydney funnel-webs are widely feared for their notoriously toxic and fast-acting venom, with 13 recorded deaths from bites.

However, no one is believed to have died since an anti-venom programme was introduced in the early 1980s.

The Australian Reptile Park - which supplies lifesaving antivenom - has encouraged people who "feel safe enough to do so" to catch and deliver wandering funnel-web spiders to designated collection facilities.