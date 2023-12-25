Sydney crowds enjoy beach Christmas as storms hold off

STORY: Noah Kaplan was among the volunteer lifeguards in Santa hats keeping kept a watchful eye over beachgoers. "We thought it was going to be average conditions, and we’ve actually had a really really lovely day turn out and the crowds have turned out en masse as well so we’re pretty busy at the moment trying to keep everybody safe," Kaplan said.

Barely a cloud was in sight as thousands flocked to the sunny beach to celebrate the festive occasion the Australian way, soaking up the hot weather and posing for photographs with a Christmas tree on the beach.

Many beachgoers said the important thing was to be able to spend time with family and friends.

English tourist Lucy said she was visiting her sister in Australia. "It’s all about family," she said, "you've got to take those moments for what they are, a moment of happiness and that’s what Jesus would’ve wanted."

"With such craziness going on in the world, it’s great to be with family," Irish tourist Mary Byrne said, while another British tourist, Michael Cox, said he was having an "amazing" Christmas. "No presents, but I’ve got these great blokes and we’re laughing."

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned people to stay on alert, telling local media that “severe thunderstorms” and wet weather was still predicted to impact much of the country’s east coast.