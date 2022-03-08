Sydney lashed with torrential rainfall, flooding

The Daily Beast

August AmesHilary Rivera was as proud as any other mother would be of her daughter Mercedes Grabowski as she left her native Nova Scotia, Canada, with hopes of finding stardom in Los Angeles. And, within months of landing in Hollywood, the “free spirit,” as Rivera describes her eldest daughter, managed to make a name—well, a new name—for herself: August Ames.Unlike some parents whose children enter the adult entertainment industry, Rivera was fully supportive of Ames’ career, becoming her bigges