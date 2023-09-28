Sydney Powell, who claimed insanity, is sentenced to life in prison for mother's slaying

Sydney Powell left a Summit County courtroom in tears Friday after being sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of her mother.

Powell, 23, will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Powell was convicted in a jury trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court of murder and other charges related to the death of her mother Brenda Powell in March 2020.

Sydney’s attorneys argued that she was not guilty by reason of insanity, and called three experts who said Sydney had a psychotic break. Prosecutors, though, called a fourth expert who said Sydney wasn’t insane when she repeatedly hit her mother with a cast-iron skillet and stabbed her with a steak knife.

Powell plans to appeal.

“This wasn’t justice,” Don Malarcik, Sydney’s attorney, said after her sentencing.

Malarick asked Judge Kelly McLaughlin to impose the minimum sentence of 15 years to life. Prosecutors, though, urged McLaughlin to impose an additional three years in prison for a tampering charge.

McLaughlin followed the defense’s recommendation in imposing the minimum sentence.

Steven Powell, Sydney's father and Brenda Powell's husband, and Betsy Brown, Sydney's maternal grandmother, had urged prosecutors not to take Sydney's case to trial and to reach a resolution. Prosecutors, though, moved forward with the trial anyway, saying they would leave it to a jury to decide.

Jurors convicted Sydney of two counts of murder — one that means purposely causing a death and the other that involves causing a death as the result of a felonious assault — as well as felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Powell's trial featured testimony from four experts

Powell’s trial spanned three weeks and was divided into two parts. In the first, prosecutors presented evidence on Brenda Powell’s slaying. In the second, several experts testified about whether Sydney was insane when she killed her mother, whom many said was her best friend.

Defense expert James Reardon said Sydney suffered a psychotic break when she killed her mother. He was one of three defense experts who evaluated Sydney and diagnosed her with schizophrenia. They found that, because of this mental disorder, she didn’t understand the wrongfulness of her actions when she killed her mother.

Sylvia O’Bradovich, however, a psychologist hired by prosecutors, disagreed with the three defense experts. She said Sydney didn’t meet the legal definition of insanity at the time of the crime.

O’Bradovich, who is with Summit Psychological Associates, said Sydney does have mental health issues, including borderline personality traits, malingering and an unspecified anxiety disorder.

This is a developing story.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Sydney Powell is sentenced to life in prison for mother's slaying