Sydney Powell gets life in prison for brutally stabbing mother to death in 2020
Sydney Powell, 23, of Akron, was sentenced to life in prison for killing her mother by stabbing her repeatedly and beating her with a cast-iron skillet three years ago.
Sydney Powell, 23, of Akron, was sentenced to life in prison for killing her mother by stabbing her repeatedly and beating her with a cast-iron skillet three years ago.
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
A probation officer's report revealed why state prison was recommended for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Which NHL players set for a bounce-back campaign should fantasy managers should consider in drafts?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on some overlooked lineup options for Week 4.
Four boxing experts — trainers Teddy Atlas, Freddie Roach and Stephen Edwards and matchmaker Sean Gibbons — spoke to Yahoo Sports in an attempt to put Canelo Alvarez's career into the proper perspective.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
Brokenhearted Swifties and TikTok users are "still at the restaurant." The post Where does the ‘still at the restaurant’ trend originate from? appeared first on In The Know.
"What did you do before you could look something up?" The post Woman born in 1997 wonders how anything got done before the internet and millennials, Gen X-ers are happily filling in the blanks appeared first on In The Know.
It's like a sundress, but for the fall. The post 7 casual fall maxi dresses under $100 that are effortlessly cool appeared first on In The Know.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie looks back on a 2023 season of change.
Google will allow teens (13 to 17) to try its AI-powered Search Generative Experience. The company says positive feedback from young adults influenced the decision.
Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.
Lottery fever is once again in the air. Despite low odds, experts explain how winning is a "powerful fantasy."
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash.
Sega unexpectedly canceled the title ‘Hyenas’ soon before it was expected to launch. Layoffs could also be coming to the developer.
We've got another intriguing collection of games on tap this week in college football.
Zapier today announced the launch of Canvas, a new tool that aims to help its users plan and diagram their business-critical processes -- with a fair bit of AI sprinkled in there to help them turn those processes into Zapier-based automations. Canvas is now in early access. Over the years, Zapier has moved from offering its customers the basic tools to connect one web service to another to allowing them to build rather complex integrations and workflow automations.