Sydney Powell's defense in the $1.3 billion Dominion lawsuit may be used against her in Michigan sanctions effort

Natasha Dailey
2 min read
Sidney Powell
Sidney Powell. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Michigan's attorney general said Powell made "stunning admissions" in the Dominion lawsuit.

  • The state said those admissions should be further reason to sanction Powell.

  • Powell and others are facing defamation lawsuits for claims made about 2020 election fraud.

Sidney Powell's defense in the $1.3 billion Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit is being used against her in a court case over unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Powell, an attorney who became widely known after filing multiple lawsuits and floating conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud, claimed "no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact" in her defense against a defamation lawsuit brought by election-technology company Dominion.

Now, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Powell's statement is another reason a federal court should approve sanctions against her, Forbes first reported, citing a legal filing.

Powell "made a series of stunning admissions," in the Dominion lawsuit that addressed statements about election fraud, "many of which also were made to this Court," the filing said.

Nessel asked a federal court in January to sanction Powell and three other attorneys over a lawsuit in Michigan that requested the state overturn its elections results, claiming fraud in President Joe Biden's defeat of former President Donald Trump.

In her filing to the federal court this week, Nessel said Powell's defense in the Dominion lawsuit proves that the attorney's behavior "warrants sanctions because it unreasonably multiplied the proceedings in this case and abused the judicial process."

Powell did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Powell, who was hired and then fired by former President Trump, claimed Dominion and Smartmatic, which is also suing her, used their voting machines to falsify votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Her law firm filed lawsuits regarding 2020 election fraud in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin, all of which lost in court.

Powell isn't the only one facing legal repercussions for claims made about the 2020 election. Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Fox News, and MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell are also facing defamation lawsuits from the election-technology companies.

