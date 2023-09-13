Sydney Slaughter, of Kansas City, was arrested in Topeka death of Brandon Drew

A Kansas City, Kan., man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a gunshot homicide committed last May in Topeka, police said.

Sydney D. Slaughter, 32, was booked at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond Wednesday morning in connection with first-degree murder committed under unknown circumstances, jail records said. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Topeka police Capt. Jerry Monasmith said investigators arrested Slaughter in connection with the killing of Brandon M. Drew, 39, who was found fatally shot May 16 in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue.

Police also responded to separate homicides in that block in April and last September.

S.W. Kerry Avenue runs north and south and is located about three blocks west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

