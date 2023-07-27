Sykesville man arrested in connection with church burglaries

Jul. 26—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of a string of burglaries of Frederick County churches, sheriff's office spokesperson Todd Wivell said.

Wivell said 36-year-old Vittorio Lane of Sykesville was apprehended at a local hotel. Police tracked him down after he was caught using a credit card stolen from one of the churches, according to a sheriff's office press release Wednesday.

Lane is accused of burglarizing seven churches from May to July:

— Seventh-day Adventist Church in Frederick on May 25

— Grace Community Church in Frederick on May 26 or 27

— St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick on May 28

— New Life Church in Frederick on June 12

— People's Baptist Church in Frederick on June 13

— Calvary Assembly of God in Walkersville on June 20

— Monocacy Valley Church in Ijamsville on July 2 or 3

Six of the churches could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. A woman who answered the phone at People's Baptist Church deferred comment to the pastor.

Lane faces two misdemeanor theft charges, two felony theft charges and three counts of second-degree burglary, online court records show.

Charges were filed by both the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the Frederick Police Department, according to Wivell.

"Through collaborative efforts with (Frederick police and Maryland State Police), we were able to successfully find and arrest the suspect tied to these church burglaries," FCSO Chief Deputy Col. Dave Benjamin said in the press release. "It's a shame this individual felt the need to steal from churches and we are glad we are able to bring this series of burglaries to a close."

Lane was being held without bail at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 12:30 p.m.