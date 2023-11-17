Sylmar double shooting was murder-suicide, LAPD says

What was initially reported to be a double shooting in Sylmar Thursday night was actually a murder-suicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting, reported at about 7:40 p.m., occurred in a home in the 13800 block of Tucker Avenue, police said.

Police initially indicated there were two shooting victims, but they later clarified that the two people were involved in a physical altercation.

Double fatal shooting inside San Fernando Valley home

One of those involved, a man, then shot the other, a 68-year-old woman, then turned the gun on himself, according to the LAPD. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The relationship between the two has not been established, though police indicated that they are not homeless, nor was this gang-related.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.

