Sylmar RVs remain despite approaching court deadline

Content moderators suing Meta and its former content review partner in Africa, Sama, for alleged unlawful dismissal, have agreed to settle the case out of court. The 184 moderators have agreed to mediation five months after they filed the suit, a turn of events that is likely to end one of the most prolific cases that Meta has faced on the continent. This comes after Kenya’s employment and labor relations court asked the parties, during the last directions hearing, to consider settling the matter out of court.