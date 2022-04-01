Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Sylvania Platinum's (LON:SLP) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sylvania Platinum:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = US$118m ÷ (US$265m - US$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Sylvania Platinum has an ROCE of 46%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sylvania Platinum compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Sylvania Platinum is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 46%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 125% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Sylvania Platinum thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Sylvania Platinum's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Sylvania Platinum is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 804% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Sylvania Platinum does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

