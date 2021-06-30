Sylvania Township officer faces no charges for fatal shooting of suspected burglar

Jun. 30—A Lucas County grand jury Tuesday declined to indict a Sylvania Township police officer who fatally shot a suspected burglar in March.

No charges were filed against Officer Kyle Andrews, who shot Eduardo Parra on March 21 while responding to a burglary in progress on Whiteford Road near Rudgate Boulevard.

"A grand jury looked at all of the evidence and made a determination that there was no evidence to support a criminal charge against Officer Andrews," said Jim Rettig, deputy chief of the Sylvania Township Police Department.

A Sylvania Township resident reported a man smashed in the front door, ran through the home, and left through a back door. Arriving officers found a man standing near the front door of a different residence.

The suspect told officers he had a gun and fled on foot.

Officer Andrews fired his weapon more than once, striking the suspect — who was later determined to be unarmed.

Police have said an initial investigation indicates that "as the man was running, he reached into his waistband area, turned toward an officer, and raised his arm in a threatening manner."

An autopsy conducted by the Lucas County Coroner's Office established that Parra died of multiple gunshot wounds — one each to the face, left lower leg, and right lower leg, with the manner of death ruled a homicide, according to a written report by the coroner's office.

In 2015, Parra, whose criminal history includes theft and burglary charges, pleaded guilty in Eighth Judicial District Court to assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon and was sentenced to a prison term of 18 to 72 months at the Nevada Department of Corrections, according to court records.

Deputy Chief Rettig said an internal investigation is still pending.