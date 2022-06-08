Sylvester Feddes joins the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

The Country President of Novartis Colombia will speak at 1BusinessWorld’s Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference about leading diversity and inclusion in a virtual environment

Sylvester Feddes, the Country President and Pharma Head of Novartis Colombia, joins the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to talk about leading diversity and inclusion in a virtual environment.

Sylvester Feddes at the 2022 LEW Conference

At Novartis Colombia, Sylvester and his team use innovative science and technology to address some of society's most challenging healthcare issues by discovering and developing breakthrough treatments and finding new ways to deliver them to as many people as possible.

The LEW Conference is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial events in the world and features business presentations, digital interviews, discussions and roundtables with the world's leading entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Register to attend the 2022 LEW Conference to watch the live session of Sylvester's presentation and to connect with him live at the event:

https://events.zoom.us/e/view/_LwgIoXQQL2gA_LMBaozZA

About Novartis

Novartis is a leading healthcare company providing solutions to the changing needs of patients. We use science-based innovation to address society's biggest health care challenges. We discover and develop advanced treatments and find new ways to ensure access to as many people as possible. Likewise, we seek to guarantee an effective return for those who invest time, resources and ideas in our company. Our goal is to improve global health. Through our business, we make an important contribution to society: we discover and develop innovative medicines. Novartis works hand in hand with others to help address some of the world's biggest health challenges. Novartis

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

