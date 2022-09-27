Sylvester fires long-time attorney in bid to gain release pending trial on drug charge

Sep. 27—A Falls man looking to be released on bail on a felony drug charge that may put his plea deal in another high-profile criminal case in jeopardy, has parted ways with his long-time defense counsel.

Joachim Sylvester's defense team of Frank LoTempio III and Jack Sanchez, were relieved from any further involvement in his pending drug case, at their request, by Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano. Ottaviano made the move after Sylvester showed up in court Monday with his new defense attorney, Anthony Lana.

Sylvester had showed up in Niagara County Court on Aug. 1 expecting to be re-sentenced and released from any additional prison time following a plea deal in his second trial stemming from a bold April 2014 mid-afternoon shooting on Highland Avenue.

However, Sylvester left court that day in handcuffs after he wasn't re-sentenced, but was instead arrested on a grand jury indictment that charged him with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The sudden reversal of fortune left Sylvester, 45, who has been described by law enforcement sources as a known drug dealer and street gang member, stunned and facing a potential return to prison in connection with the Highland Avenue shooting and yet another lengthy term behind bars if he is convicted on the drug charge.

In October 2014, a Niagara County Court jury, of eight women and four men deliberated for about three hours before finding Sylvester guilty of attempted murder and weapons charges in a brazen mid-day shooting incident in the center of Highland Avenue on April 17, 2014.

The key piece of evidence in the case was video, captured by security cameras on the front of a convenience store, that showed a man, identified by police and prosecutors as Sylvester, firing shots from a handgun at another man.

Now retired Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had rejected Sylvester's request to set aside the jury verdict and sentenced him to 25 years behind bars for the attempted murder conviction and an additional 15 years on the weapons possession charge. Those sentences were to run concurrently.

Story continues

Sylvester served six and a half years of his sentence before the Appellate Division Fourth Department of New York State Supreme Court ruled that Murphy had erred in allowing some evidence into his trial.

A five-judge panel of the Fourth Department court, in November 2020, unanimously reversed Sylvester's conviction and ordered that he be given a new trial.

Sylvester posted $5,000 bail in early 2021 and was released from custody pending a new trial in his case. While he was originally placed on an ankle monitor, that restriction was lifted over the strenuous objections of prosecutors after the case was transferred to Ottaviano following Murphy's retirement.

Prior to his scheduled re-trail date in June, Sylvester agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors. In return for pleading guilty to the second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge, prosecutors dropped the attempted murder count.

Ottaviano agreed to sentence Sylvester to a prison term of 4 years behind bars and 4 years post release supervision in return for the plea. Having already served more than 6 years in prison, Sylvester would have effectively finished his time behind bars and been fully released from custody.

Except for the new grand jury indictment.

Prosecutors charge that while Sylvester was out on bail and off the ankle monitor he was engaged in selling narcotics in the Falls.

Since his arrest at the courthouse, he has been held without bail. Ottaviano has set a hearing in October on a prosecution request to scuttle the proposed plea deal sentence.

Lana is expected to seek Sylvester's release on bail while his drug count is pending.