Sylvester insurance agent charged in theft, fraud case

Apr. 12—ALBANY — A Sylvester insurance agent was being sought after charges were filed against him in a fraud and theft by conversion case originating in Cook County.

Arrest warrants against Richard Burrell, 54, were issued on April 6 by a Cook County judge, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced.

"The suspect took $32,100 from customers and never delivered the product," King said. "Mr. Burrell received money for a life insurance policy and for a mutual fund, then in turn converted that account for his personal use."

As of Tuesday morning, Burrell had not been taken into custody, a spokesperson with King's office said.

Individuals with information about the case can contact the office's Criminal Investigative Division warrant line at (404) 463-6363.