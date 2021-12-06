Sylvester Oromoni: Nigerians demand justice over Dowen College death

More than 180,000 people have signed petitions demanding justice after the death of a 12-year-old boarding school pupil in Nigeria.

Sylvester Oromoni's family accuse five fellow students at Dowen College in Lagos of torturing him because he refused to join a cult group.

His death has outraged many in Nigeria and the school has closed indefinitely.

In a statement, Dowen College said the boy died as a result of injuries sustained while playing football.

"Preliminary investigation showed there was no fighting, bullying or any form of attack on the boy," it said.

"All I want is justice," Sylvester's father, Sylvester Oromoni Senior, told BBC News Pidgin. He disputes the school's account of what happened.

Another family member - Sylvester's cousin - has given his version of events. He alleged on Twitter that five boys had accosted Sylvester, locking him in his hostel and giving him a chemical to drink - none of which has yet been corroborated by the police, who say they're still investigating.

As officers continue their investigation, Sylvester's father says he wants Dowen College to hand over the students he accuses of assaulting his son.

Multiple petitions are circulating online, calling on the authorities to prosecute those responsible for Sylvester Oromoni's death and deliver justice to his family.

#JusticeForSylvester has continued to trend across social media since last week and a WhatsApp group has been created for the same purpose.