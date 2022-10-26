Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin seemingly spotted having tense moment after calling off divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were recently spotted leaving a Rite Aid in Beverly Hills, and it appears the couple was caught in a tense moment.

The pair seemed to be in the middle of an argument during the outing as Flavin, 54, walked slightly ahead of Stallone, 76. Flavin — who has been married to the "Rocky" star for 25 years — wore a white top paired with jeans, and was seen carrying a "Just for Men" hair coloring kit. Stallone also opted for a casual look with jeans and a T-shirt.

The couple’s rocky drug store run on Tuesday comes after Stallone and Flavin called off their divorce in September.

Flavin initially filed for divorce in August, accusing Stallone of "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," meaning she thought he had mishandled their finances.

When news of the divorce broke, Stallone confirmed the split to Fox News Digital by saying, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Last month, a Florida judge signed an order temporarily suspending the divorce proceedings, giving the couple time to reach a resolution on their own terms.

Although Flavin was spotted after the filing without her ring, reconciliation rumors began swirling when Stallone posted a throwback photo of himself with his three daughters and his wife and a picture of him and Flavin walking hand-in-hand.

He captioned the photo with a simple white heart emoji.

The Stallone family, which includes their three daughters, are preparing to take on the world of reality television. The news was announced in August that the family will have their own television show on Paramount+. They are currently filming.

Earlier this month, the Stallone family attended the Ralph Lauren Runway show in Los Angeles.

From left, Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Oct. 13, 2022.

Stallone and Flavin were accompanied by two of their daughters, Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24, as they all wore corresponding neutral tones to the show held at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.

The couple's third daughter, Scarlet, 20, did not appear to attend the event.