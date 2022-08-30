Here’s how Sylvester Stallone responded to his wife’s divorce filing in Florida

Sylvester Stallone is speaking up. On paper, and through lawyers.

The “Rocky” star has responded to his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin’s recent petition for divorce.

In documents filed in Palm Beach County, the 76 year old big-screen legend denies the model’s claims that he is intentionally frittering away their millions.

“The husband has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets,” documents say.

In her original Aug. 19 papers, Flavin, 54, accused Stallone of spending their combined assets, which has in turn “had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate .... Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings.”

The “Rambo” star also apparently wants to be able to still be able to use the their $35.4 million lakefront South Florida mansion, which they bought back in December 2020, and asked to have partial use of it. There’s definitely more than enough room to avoid each other at the seven bedroom property, which also includes two guesthouses.

Here’s to hoping this is an amicable split as they have three impressionable daughters, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Flavin’s lawyers are at least encouraging “mutual cooperation.”

Alas, there doesn’t seem to be any hope of reconciliation as Stallone’s lawyers note that the 25- year marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Want to learn more about their split? It’s looking like it may be a major plot point in the ex couple’s upcoming reality show on Paramount Plus.

A rep tells UsWeekly they are “presently filming.” We have a feeling we may see the inside of Stallone’s guesthouses.