Sylvester Stallone Spends $18 Million On Hidden Hills Home

Just a couple months after selling his Beverly Hills property to Adele for $52 million less than his original asking price, Sylvester Stallone has picked up a traditional-style home, according to Dirt. Located in Hidden Hills, one of the San Fernando Valley’s most star studded gated communities, the property has over 10,000 square feet of living space spread between four different structures on two and a quarter acres of land. It’s hard to imagine any other situation where a move to such a decadent property would be considered downsizing.

The property is the perfect place for enjoying the outdoors, but not just by simply basking in the sun: 100 fruit bearing citrus and avocado trees are on hand for picking, plus a horse arena for riding, a koi pond to stroll alongside, and vine covered loggias to rest beneath. Of course the property flaunts a pool too, which can be found down a stone pathway from the main backyard, with an inset spa and adjacent pool house.

See the video.

There’s four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread between the various structures, which include a main house, a guest house, and a horse barn, along with the aforementioned pool house. There’s plenty more room for entertaining in the main house, which the previous owner had decorated by Kardashian favorite interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. The primary suite pulls focus with its extra large dual boutique-style closets and spacious bedroom that includes a lounge area. The ensuite bathroom is a bona fide oasis, with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a sleek shower.

