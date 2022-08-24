Sylvester Stallone's 'Unfixable' Botched Tattoo Leads To Awkward Coverup

Actor Sylvester Stallone’s new tattoo tribute to the dog featured in the iconic “Rocky” movies obscures older ink honoring his wife.

Stallone, who has been married to Jennifer Flavin for a quarter-century, replaced the likeness of Flavin on his right arm with the visage of his old movie star sidekick Butkus, the Daily Mail reported.

The old tattoo depicts Flavin’s face near a rose, while the new one shows the face of his former canine co-star in “Rocky” and “Rocky II.” Butkus, a bull mastiff, reportedly died of a heart attack over three decades ago.

You can check out a comparison of Stallone’s old and new ink below.

Before and after images of Sylvester Stallone's right bicep.



😂😂😂😂 Tattoos can be a problem 😉 pic.twitter.com/3L39iXN1b0 — Jackie Lumbasi (@JackieLumbasi) August 23, 2022

The tattoo change comes roughly two weeks after Flavin posted a picture with her daughters alongside the caption “these girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever🤍🙏🏻 #truth#family#forever.”

Stallone reportedly was spotted with the tattoo tribute to his wife three days before Flavin’s post. But on Aug. 16, a tattoo artist posted a tease of the new design on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail.

A Stallone spokesperson told the publication the new ink was just a tattoo update gone wrong.

“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,” the spokesperson said. “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”

Stallone loves his family, the spokesperson added.

