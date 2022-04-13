Sylvester re-trial is scheduled

Apr. 13—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, awaiting a new trial in connection with an April 2014 daylight shootout on Highland Avenue, now has a new judge in his case.

Joachim Sylvester also has a trial date and has had an ankle monitor removed. The ankle monitor was a condition of his release from custody on bail and Sylvester has been asking, for months, to have it taken off.

That request was finally granted by Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano. Ottaviano reversed a previous decision by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, who denied Sylvester's bail modification request in January.

Wojtaszek, who had been overseeing the case, has been recused after it was discovered that she was the Niagara County District Attorney while Sylvester was appealing his conviction in his 2015 attempted murder trial.

Sylvester, 45, has been free on $5,000 bail, after the Appellate Division Fourth Department of New York State Supreme Court ruled that now-retired Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had erred in allowing some evidence into his previous trial. A five-judge panel of the Fourth Department court unanimously reversed Sylvester's conviction by a Niagara County Court jury and ordered that he be given a new trial.

That trial is now set for jury selection beginning June 13.

After Sylvester's conviction was overturned, the case was sent back to Murphy for re-trial. It was transferred to Wojtaszek when Murphy retired from the bench.

A jury of eight women and four men deliberated for about three hours before finding Sylvester, a known Falls drug dealer and gang member, guilty of attempted murder and weapons charges in the brazen mid-day shooting incident in the center of Highland Avenue on April 17, 2014.

The key evidence in the case was video, captured by security cameras on the front of a convenience store, that showed a man, identified by police and prosecutors as Sylvester, firing shots from a handgun at another man.

The video showed the victim arriving in front of the store and engaging in conversations with several people, including someone inside a black SUV parked in front of the business. As the victim stood on the street, the video showed a silver SUV driving up, with the driver of that vehicle pointing a handgun out the window.

The victim, who was in a direct line of fire from the handgun, can then be seen running away.

A fraction of a second later, bystanders can be seen scattering in every direction as the driver of the silver SUV exits his vehicle. The gunman then chases the victim, rapidly firing shots at him.

The victim is seen diving into another SUV that attempts to speed off, but instead slaloms down Highland Avenue, smashing head-on into another black SUV parked in front of the convenience store.

The gunman, identified as Sylvester, then returns to the silver SUV and drives away from the scene.

The appeals court judges, in their decision, pointedly rejected the arguments of Sylvester's attorneys that the jury verdict "was against the weight of the evidence."

But the judges said Murphy had "erred by permitting the prosecutor in the case to present evidence of a prior, uncharged shooting that allegedly involved Sylvester under the theory that defense counsel had 'opened the door' to such evidence." The judges ordered a new trial for Sylvester as "a matter of discretion and in the interest of justice."

The shooting incident occurred one month after Murphy had dismissed narcotics charges lodged against Sylvester.

That case involved an encounter between Sylvester and Falls Police narcotics detectives in May 2013. The detectives stopped Sylvester and two Buffalo men with street gang connections and found them in possession of marijuana, pills and counterfeit cash.

Investigators seized more than seven pounds of pot, 27 Opana pills and $1,200 in counterfeit bills.

The charges were dismissed after Murphy ruled that police stopped the SUV Sylvester was driving because of "racial profiling." Murphy called the traffic stop of Sylvester, and the two other men, a case of "driving while Black."

Murphy sentenced Sylvester to 25 years behind bars for the attempted murder conviction and an additional 15 years on the weapons possession charge after his original trial. Those sentences were running concurrently.

Sylvester has already served six and a half years of that sentence. Prosecutors say they have made a plea offer to Sylvester to resolve the case.