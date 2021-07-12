In symbolic end to war, U.S. general to step down from command in Afghanistan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Stewart
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Phil Stewart

KABUL (Reuters) - The U.S. general leading the war in Afghanistan, Austin Miller, will relinquish command on Monday, U.S. officials say, in a symbolic end to America's longest conflict even as Taliban insurgents gain momentum.

Miller will become America's last four-star general on the ground in Afghanistan in a ceremony in Kabul that will come ahead of a formal end to the military mission there on Aug. 31, a date set by President Joe Biden as he looks to extricate American from the two-decade-old war.

While the ceremony may offer some sense of closure for U.S. veterans who served in Afghanistan, it's unclear whether it will succeed in reassuring the Western-backed Afghan government as the Taliban press ground offensives that have given them control of more territory than at any time since the conflict began.

U.S. Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, whose Florida-based Central Command oversees U.S. forces in hot-spots including Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, flew into Kabul to underscore America's future assistance to Afghan security forces.

"Admittedly, it's going to be very different than it was in the past. I'm not going to minimize that," McKenzie told a small group of reporters. "But we're going to support them."

But he also cautioned that the Taliban, in his view, appeared to be seeking "a military solution" to a war that the United States has unsuccessfully tried to end with a peace agreement between the Taliban and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government.

He cautioned that provincial capitals were at risk but noted that the U.S.-backed Afghan security forces "are determined to fight very hard for those provincial capitals."

Even after Miller steps down, McKenzie will still be able to authorise U.S. air strikes against the Taliban through Aug. 31 in support of Ghani's Western-backed government.

But after that, the Marine general said when it came to U.S. strikes in Afghanistan, his focus will shift squarely to counter-terrorism operations against al Qaeda and Islamic State.

INTELLIGENCE NETWORK

Gathering enough intelligence on the ground to prevent another Sept. 11-style attack could become increasingly challenging, as America's intelligence network weakens with the U.S. withdrawal and as Afghan troops lose territory.

Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin, a former senior Pentagon official, said many lawmakers were still looking for answers from the Biden administration about how the U.S. will be able to detect a future al Qaeda plot against the United States.

"I don't need them to tell the entire world what our day-after plan is. But I think it's important that they let us know some of the details on a private basis," Slotkin said.

U.S. officials do not believe the Taliban could be relied upon to prevent al Qaeda from again plotting attacks against the United States from Afghan soil.

The United Nations said in a report in January there were as many as 500 al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan and that the Taliban maintained a close relationship with the Islamist extremist group.

LONGEST SERVING GENERAL

As he steps down, Miller, 60, has spent longer on the ground than any of the previous generals to command the war.

He had a close call in 2018 when a rogue Afghan bodyguard in Kandahar province opened fire in and killed a powerful Afghan police chief standing near Miller. A U.S. brigadier general was wounded as were other Americans but Miller emerged unscathed.

After Miller leaves the post, the Pentagon has engineered a transition that will allow a series of generals to carry on with supporting the Afghan security forces, mostly from overseas.

Beyond McKenzie's overwatch from Florida, a Qatar-based brigadier general, Curtis Buzzard, will focus on administering funding support for the Afghan security forces - including aircraft maintenance support.

In Kabul, Navy Rear Admiral Peter Vasely will lead a newly created U.S. Forces Afghanistan-Forward, focusing on protecting the embassy and airport.

Vasely, as a two-star admiral, is higher ranked than usual for a U.S. embassy-based post. But a U.S. defense official added that Afghanistan was a "very unique situation."

"There's no comparable diplomatic security situation in the world with what we're going to establish," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Still, what happens next in Afghanistan appears to be increasingly out of America's control.

Biden acknowledged on Thursday that Afghanistan's future was far from certain but said the Afghan people must decide their own fate.

"I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome," he said.

About 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in America's longest war - and many thousands wounded.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Plus500 income drops from record 2020, but holds above pre-pandemic levels

    London-listed Plus500, which also launched a share dealing platform earlier in the year, said customer income fell 32% to $379.2 million in the six months to June, but fared better than $175 million before the pandemic struck. "There was a continued high level of activity within the platform driven by an active customer base which has grown significantly over the last few years," the company said. While volumes eased from 2020 when lockdowns and market volatility led to more trading activity, the company and its peers have gotten a boost this year from a retail trading frenzy that turbo-charged the share prices of beaten-down stocks, starting with U.S. company GameStop.

  • Politics, health collided in Taiwan's tortured BioNTech vaccine talks

    As talks for Taiwan to access BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine via two major Taiwanese companies reached a head last week, the German firm's Chinese sales agent put forward a template contract seeking access to Taiwanese medical records. The clause sparked alarm, as such a requirement would be anathema for Taiwan's government, long wary of Beijing's attempts at influence over the democratic island, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. "The other side did propose such a contract template, which made negotiators in Taiwan and the Taiwan government feel puzzled and troubled, but after talks, the other side stopped insisting and adjusted it in a short time," the source said.

  • France's Macron tries to slow delta variant, boost vaccines

    Is France’s summer over already? President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a top-level virus security meeting Monday morning and then giving a televised speech in the evening, the kind of solemn speech he’s given at each turning point in France’s virus epidemic. Or an announcement that France could start charging money for some virus tests, which up to now have been free for everyone on French territory.

  • S.African ex-leader Zuma's court hearing starts after looting, arson

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's top court began hearing a challenge by former President Jacob Zuma against a 15-month prison sentence on Monday, as angry supporters looted shops and set fire to buildings in protests. Zuma was sentenced for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018. The decision to jail him resulted from legal proceedings seen as a test of post-apartheid South Africa's ability to enforce the rule of law, including against powerful politicians.

  • Detroit Tigers fans hate they took Jackson Jobe, and they're taking it out on Al Avila

    Detroit Tigers fans are unhappy with their first round pick, and took to social media to complain about it.

  • Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says

    KABUL/MUMBAI (Reuters) -Afghan security forces, with the help of air strikes, repelled an assault by Taliban fighters on the provincial centre of a key northern province bordering Tajikistan on Sunday, officials said. The Taliban assault was the latest in a string of offensives that has seen insurgents capture territory across Afghanistan as U.S.-led foreign forces are in the final stages of withdrawing troops after almost 20 years of fighting. More than a dozen Taliban fighters were killed in air strikes by the Afghan Air Force on hideouts on the outskirts of Takhar's provincial center, Taluqan, Afghanistan's defence ministry said on Twitter.

  • A 7-point-plan to reinstate Donald Trump as president 'in days, not years' was handed out at CPAC

    An outlandish plan to restore Donald Trump to the presidency circulated at the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • Ethiopia's PM Abiy: From peace prize to wartime leader

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office vowing sweeping reforms that earned him a Nobel Peace Prize, before becoming mired in a gruesome internal conflict that has drawn global outrage.

  • Scuffle breaks out at Rep. Katie Porter's town hall

    Anti-Porter protestors loudly interrupted the congresswoman as she spoke.

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • China says it 'drove away' U.S. warship on anniversary of tribunal ruling

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military said it "drove away" a U.S. warship that illegally entered Chinese waters near the Paracel Islands on Monday, the anniversary of an international court ruling that held Beijing had no claim over the South China Sea. The USS Benfold entered the waters without China's approval, seriously violating its sovereignty and undermining the stability of the South China Sea, the southern theatre command of the People's Liberation Army said. On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled that China had no historic title over the South China Sea, a ruling that China said it would ignore.

  • CPAC Attendees’ Unexpected New Enemy: Fox

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyDALLAS—It comes at no surprise that disdain for mainstream media was a common theme among both attendees and speakers at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference, held last weekend in Dallas, Texas.“I love CPAC because it blows up the fake news narrative of the liberal media time and time again,” Kimberly Guilfoyle said in a speech to the crowd on Friday afternoon.Jeff Johnson, an attendee who sells large-print copies of the Declaration of Independence, echoed

  • John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate scandal, said he'd 'pay to handle' Trump's deposition which he thinks could 'sell tickets'

    "He's always said 'I'm willing to give a deposition,' just like he's always said 'I'm going to turn over my tax returns,'" Dean said.

  • 'I didn't come here to kiss your f---ing ring': Sidney Powell ripped into Rudy Giuliani after clash over election theories, book says

    Giuliani, who was Trump's personal lawyer and has backed up many of the former president's election claims, reportedly described Powell as "crazy."

  • World’s Billionaire Factory Shudders as China Cracks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the kind of brazen PR stunt that Jack Ma might have dreamed up.But this wasn’t the flamboyant Chinese billionaire who disappeared from public view eight months ago. It was Mark Zuckerberg, bobbing up and down on a hydrofoil surfboard, clutching an American flag and exuding all the confidence of a man worth $130 billion.The contrast between the social media mogul’s July 4th Instagram video and the day’s big event in China could hardly have been starker. Regulators in Beijing

  • Who killed Haiti's president? Plot thickens as Moise's guards come under scrutiny

    Three days after the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise, it's still unclear who ordered it and who did it. His security team is scrutinized.

  • India is proposing a 2-child policy to keep its population under control, and it includes cash benefits for couples who opt for voluntary sterilization

    Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, proposed a detailed slate of policies to discourage couples from having more than two kids.