Symbolic York ledger stone set to leave for New York

An inscribed stone marking links between York and New York is set to begin its journey to the United States ahead of its unveiling.

Masons at York Minster created the ledger stone to mark 100 years of civic partnership between the cities.

The stone slab will be unveiled during a civic reception in New York on 5 May.

The Very Rev Dominic Barrington, Dean of York, said the gift would deepen the connections between the two namesake cities.

The stone was designed by Richard Bossons, who was responsible for creating the cathedral's statue of Queen Elizabeth II.

The gift of the ledger stone marks 100 years since New York City gifted a bronze plaque to York, which is currently housed in the York Guildhall.

Mark Aiston, the second vice president of St. George's Society of New York, travelled to England to accompany the stone back to the US.

He said: "I am thrilled to be a part of such an important project for both the City of York and for New York City, particularly as it marks the 100th anniversary of a similar event for which the city of York was then the recipient.

"I hope many other visitors from York add this to their list of things to see in Manhattan too."

Dean Barrington said York and New York had a "deeply rooted history" and continued to "remain connected in many ways, from education, business and culture".

"We're extremely excited that we've reached the next step in the programme of celebration marking the centenary of this historic moment," he added.

A spokesperson for York Minster said the stone would be formally unveiled during a special evensong and civic reception at the Church of St Thomas in New York.

