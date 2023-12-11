Symmes Valley Elementary recognized for student success

Dec. 11—AID — Symmes Valley Elementary was among 26 elementary schools in Ohio, chosen to be recognized in the top 1 percent of the state for their work in Student Success.

"We were nominated based on Exceptional Student Performance for Two or More Consecutive Years and Closing Achievement Gaps Between Student Groups," Principal Brandon Walker said.

Walker said the school was contacted by the Ohio Department of Education in October with the news.

There are currently 2,267 Elementary schools that are ESEA schools in the state of Ohio. ESEA Schools are more commonly known as Title 1 schools. Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of low-income students to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic content and student academic achievement standards.