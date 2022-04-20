Symmetry Invest: “TPL has Been One of the Best Performing Stocks Over the Last 10 Years”

Symmetry Invest A/S, an alternative investment association, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund delivered a return that was about double the overall market while keeping its net exposure around 75% throughout the year. The fund's goal is to deliver the best risk-adjusted returns over time. Symmetry Invest A/S also reported a net 23% yearly CAGR over its 9 years since inception. On a gross level, the fund's CAGR has been around 30% per year. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

Symmetry Invest A/S, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1888, Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) is a Dallas, Texas-based land holding company with an $11.2 billion market capitalization. Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) delivered a 16.79% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -9.58%. The stock closed at $1,458.55 per share on April 13, 2022.

Here is what Symmetry Invest A/S has to say about Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Only a few people know TPL. But actually, it has been one of the best performing stocks over the last 10 years with a +40% shareholder CAGR. TPL owns 500.000 acres of land around the Permian basin in Texas. The primary source of income is from royalties from Oil & Gas companies that have production on their land. On top of that they have related revenue streams like delivery and removal of water (used in fracking) and leasing of terminals for storage and land for solar power and windmills. TPL is a multi-year growth story that we think can compound for many years. The fact that the US wants to be self-producing with all oil & gas will create a lot of demand for further exploration and production in the Permian basin where TPL controls a lot of the land. We expect increasing production for many years with rising prices that will deliver fast-growing royalty income to TPL.

Story continues

Arkansas

STUDIO GRAND OUEST/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) was in 24 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 24 funds in the previous quarter. Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) delivered a 19.17% return in the past 3 months.

In March 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.