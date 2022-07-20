Symmetry Protocol releases Solana's First Asset Management Infrastructure

·2 min read

Paris, France --News Direct-- Symmetry Protocol

DeFi protocol Symmetry has released the first on-chain asset management infrastructure on Solana called Symmetry Engine, announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Symmetry Engine is a collection of SDKs that lets developers build asset management applications on-chain, as well as gain access to 0 price impact and 0 slippage liquidity.

The protocol has been launching products on Solana since 2021 and has surpassed over $500 million in volume on their DEX built with Prism Aggregator.

In traditional finance, creation & management of indices and actively managed funds has always been limited due to its capital intensive nature, as well as the complexity of moving large amounts of money to maintain risk and reward ratios. Public has been limited by the rules and methodologies of the central parties managing the funds. Symmetry is in the forefront of revolutionizing this by it's trustless and permissionless nature.

Symmetry can be used by anyone to create a fund in less than 5 minutes. When establishing an index or an actively managed fund, protocol automatically creates a token specifically for that fund, which represents its underlying assets, price of which is determined by the weighted price movements of its asset composition. Therefore, owners of the fund token effectively hold the value of assets contained in its composition, allowing them to easily diversify their portfolio with just one token. Symmetry Engine automatically takes care of rebalancing, re-weighing and refiltering (in case it is automated) the fund on-chain.

Funds can also act as concentrated liquidity pools, market making to DEXes and earning liquidity provider fees for the fund token holders. This unlocks a wide range of possibilities for traders, as the liquidity can be offered with zero slippage, zero price impact and at a price determined by an on-chain oracle.

With the initial release, Symmetry Engine contains the following functionalities:

1. Funds SDK - Creation, management, automation and tracking of indices & actively managed funds.

2. Liquidity SDK - Access to the liquidity of the funds

Documentation for Symmetry Engine can be found at docs.symmetry.fi

Contact Details

Symmetry Protocol

S. Martin

operations@symmetry.fi

Company Website

https://www.symmetry.fi/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/symmetry-protocol-releases-solanas-first-asset-management-infrastructure-599018701

Recommended Stories

  • Asian shares extend a global rally as dollar languishes

    Asian shares extended a global rally on Wednesday as strong U.S. corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe helped lift risk-on sentiment and ease fears of a recession, while the dollar was mired at two-week lows. Traders are awaiting the guidance from a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, after Reuters reported policymakers are mulling raising rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points, pushing the euro higher. The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both firmed 0.5%, after stronger-than-expected results from U.S companies overnight including Netflix Inc offered respite to investors worried about higher inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes denting corporate bottomlines.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Professional investors haven't been this bearish on stocks since the 2008 financial crisis - and that sets the market up for a second-half rally, Bank of America says

    The bank said a contrarian rally for the stock market could materialize in the third quarter if inflation shows signs of slowing down.

  • Jeep’s China Failure Sends Foreboding Signal to Global Carmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingIt was one of the very first international auto brands to enter China, widely recognized by consumers and understood by its owners to have huge potential. And yet, Jeep is shutting down its only plant in the world’s largest market.The announcement this week that Stellanti

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • China bond defaults hit US$20 billion in 2022, more than double last year's total, as property developers teeter

    The value of bond defaults in China in 2022 has already more than doubled the full-year total from last year, as the accelerating debt crisis in the country's US$2.7 trillion property market spills over into other areas of the economy. Defaults by Chinese issuers have exceeded US$20 billion so far this year, compared with about US$9 billion for all of last year, with property developers accounting for most of the defaults, said Augus To, deputy head of research at ICBC International. "The defaul

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continues its buying spree, spending $122 million to boost its Occidental Petroleum stake to nearly 20%

    Buffett's company has scooped up 182 million Occidental shares worth nearly $11 billion this year, and it shows no signs of stopping.

  • Trump Media Probe Seeks Information on Obscure Private Equity Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal probe of Donald Trump’s social media deal is putting a spotlight on Rocket One Capital, an obscure private equity firm with no obvious connection to the transaction beyond a board member.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Miami-based private

  • Markets are signaling the Fed is being too aggressive in fighting inflation - and a 100 basis point hike this month isn't important to stock prices

    "[T]he pace of Fed hikes is not as important as where markets believe Fed Funds will average over the next 24 months," DataTrek's Nicholas Colas wrote.

  • Farnborough 2022: Boeing snares more orders for 737 MAX

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.

  • Indian Rupee Drops to Another Record Low as Foreign Funds Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee touched another record low as foreign investors continued to sell the nation’s equities.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe rupee declined to as low as 80.06 per dollar on Tuesday before reversing losses as traders cited possible cent

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Alphabet Stock: What the Charts Say After 20-for-1 Stock Split

    Alphabet stock just underwent a 20-for-1 stock split. Here's how to trade the stock after the event.

  • Scaramucci Halts Withdrawals in a Fund After Stock, Crypto Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital suspended redemptions in one of its funds after sharp declines in stocks and cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the decision. Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe Legion Strategies fund suspended redemptions because private companies, which are hard

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.