Symone Sanders, former spokesperson of U.S. Vice President Harris, to join MSNBC

U.S. Vice President Harris visits El Paso, Texas
Kanishka Singh
·1 min read
By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) - Symone Sanders, the former senior adviser and chief spokesperson of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will join Comcast Corp's MSNBC to host new programs across cable and streaming, the network said on Monday.

Beginning this spring, Sanders will host MSNBC on the weekends and the Peacock streaming service's "The Choice from MSNBC," the network said in a statement. She will be based in Washington, DC.

Sanders left Harris' office at the end of last year. She previously worked for President Joe Biden's campaign and often traveled with Harris on domestic and foreign trips.

Sanders worked for the presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016 before becoming an adviser on Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. She frequently defended Biden on television and helped him build support with Black voters.

She also made it known, both privately and in her memoir, that she was interested in becoming the White House press secretary and the first Black woman to hold the job, but was passed over for the role in 2021.

"Her program will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and break down how decisions made in Washington impact electorates, industries, and communities across the country," MSNBC said on Monday.

She will also interview policy makers and government officials, the network said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

