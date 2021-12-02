Symone Sanders leaving Vice President Kamala Harris' office

Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the VP’s office by the end of this year, three White House officials told Axios on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The VP has faced an onslaught of criticism in her first year centered on her leadership and staff, adding to the suggestion, she’s not the Democratic Party’s preferred nominee for 2024.

Ashley Etienne — her communications director — announced her end-of-year departure last month and is no longer serving the VP’s office.

The backdrop: Sanders was seen as one of the central staffers for Harris as a candidate and is known to be personally trusted by Harris herself. She's the staffer most frequently by her side.

