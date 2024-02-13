Symphony of change: Tennessee Theatre's journey from segregation to integration

In the 1960s, Knoxville's downtown Gay Street was bustling, adorned with vibrant lights and lively entertainment, painting a scene of a thriving arts district. But amidst the historic Tennessee Theatre's resounding shows, a stark reality prevailed; African-Americans were barred from entering the venue.

Nestled in the heart of Knoxville, the theater symbolized cultural richness, yet, like many establishments across the United States, it grappled with the harsh truth of segregation. In 1960, Knoxville College students began sit-in movements, marching through stores with segregated lunch counters, marking the beginning of a movement and a persistent struggle. Despite years of negotiations between theater operators and Black civic leaders, desegregation eluded the silver screen.

On July 18, 1960, desegregation triumphed at lunch counters, while movie theaters remained divided. Protests continued at iconic venues in the city such as the Tennessee Theatre and the Bijou, leading to the first arrest on Oct. 9, 1961.

Headlines screamed, “51 Theatre Pickets Jailed: Negroes sought tickets at 3 Places,” as reported by The Knoxville News-Sentinel. "All made $250 bonds last night and were released from city jail, except the lone white prisoner, Clarence Edward Riggs, 18. The Negro prisoners, some of whom sang Spirituals while jailed, are scheduled for City Court hearings at 1:30 p.m. on Oct 20," the article noted.

Mayor John Duncan, safety director Ray Oglesby and Knoxville Police Chief French Harris deliberated on the picketing outbreak for over an hour. After the meeting, the mayor said they had no statement to make concerning the trouble.

Black Knoxvillians and local civil rights leaders, including Avon Rollins and Robert J. Booker, stood tall. Both were among those arrested during the protests. At the time, Booker served as student body president at Knoxville College.

Local leader: Robert J. Booker, civil rights icon, gets honorary doctorate from University of Tennessee

Finally in 1963, in a crescendo of change, the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville underwent a historic transformation, marking a significant step toward integration during a pivotal period in American history. The courageous solidarity by Knoxville College students, echoing the larger Civil Rights Movement sweeping the nation, aimed to dismantle the discriminatory barriers that had long denied African-Americans access to cultural institutions within the city.

Those months and years of persistent, nonviolent demonstrations outside the Tennessee Theatre on Gay Street bore fruit. Theater management, yielding to growing calls for equality, made a historic decision to integrate the theater during a screening of the iconic film "To Kill A Mockingbird," starring Gregory Peck.

The revolutionary decision not only marked a turning point for the Tennessee Theatre but echoed throughout the city, set against the backdrop of Tennessee's civil rights era. It signaled a shift towards a more inclusive and progressive era in Knoxville, where the symphony of struggle ushered in an era where barriers crumbled, and a spirit of equality soared.

The rest is history.

Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com. X formerly called Twitter @AngeladWrites. Instagram @angeladenniswrites. Facebook at Angela Dennis Journalist.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Knoxville Tennessee Theatre moved from segregation to integration